Gogglebox viewers were left devastated to learn that fan-favourite couple, Stephen and Daniel Lustig-webb will not be back for the new series.

The Channel 4 stars made the announcement via social media, revealing to followers the reasons behind their exit.

"After careful consideration, Daniel and I have decided we will not be returning for the new series of Gogglebox, the statement shared on Instagram began.

"We would both like to thank Channel 4 and Studio Lambert for letting us be part of this amazing, funny and heartwarming show. We are also extremely thankful to the cast and crew, or Gogglebox family as we call them and of course the fans, thank you for all of your love and support over the years."

© Channel 4 Stephen and Daniel are leaving Gogglebox

The couple also shared a funny video accompanying the statement to give a personal message to the fans. "Hey guys, it's Daniel and Stephen!" They began.

"So, we thought we'd put out this little video especially for the fans of the show to say thank you for all of your love and support over the years. It really has meant a lot, and we just wanted to do this video to say thank you to you guys.

"And if you do get withdrawal symptoms, we are available on Netflix. Oh, and also come to the salon, come and get your haircut. It's been an absolute ride; it's been an absolute pleasure. But don't forget, Channel 4 9 o'clock on a Friday: Gogglebox!"

Fans flooded the comments section, and plenty were gutted by the news. One person wrote: "Oh no what a shame, u guys are my fave! All the best in the future guys." Another echoed this and commented: "I am going to miss you so much our fave peeps on the telly with the best sense of humour. Best wishes to you and @stephengwebb1971 on your new adventures. I hope I can still see the poodles."

© Instagram Stephen and Daniel married in 2018

A third added: "Oh no I am so sad to hear you have left Gogglebox you were the funniest one on there you will be badly missy the show won't be the same without you," as a fourth said: "Awwww totally gutted, you are by far THE BEST couple on there, you be missed. However, good luck in your future ventures."

Stephen has appeared on the show since the beginning. He was first on the show alongside his then-fiancé Chris Steed, but the pair parted ways and Stephen then began appearing alongside Daniel.

Stephen and Daniel, who reside in Brighton, got engaged in 2016 and tied the knot in a romantic ceremony back in 2018, which was held at the picturesque Chateau de Lisse in Lot-et-Garonne in France.