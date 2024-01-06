Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova looks so loved up on date night with boyfriend Kai Widdrington

Strictly Come Dancing stars Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington delighted fans as they shared a sweet date night photo on Friday – and the pair looked smitten!

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Nadiya reshared a black and white snapshot of the pair posing together in a lift during their Slovenia trip.

© Instagram The couple looked so loved up in the photo

Nadiya, 34, looked as glamorous as ever wearing a fitted midi dress, a longline coat, a cosy scarf, and a pair of heeled boots while carrying a small chain strap bag. Kai, 28, looked smart as he kissed his beau on the cheek, opting for skinny jeans and a black buttoned-up shirt.

The Strictly pro couple currently live and work together after announcing their relationship in January 2022.

© Ash Knotek/Shutterstock The couple went public with their relationship in 2022

While Nadiya missed out on being partnered with a celebrity during the 2023 series of Strictly, the mother-of-one still delighted fans with her dazzling outfits throughout the show, while also participating in the Christmas special of the show.

Kai was partnered with broadcast journalist Angela Rippon, 79, on the latest series, and the pair made it to Blackpool before being eliminated from the competition.

© Guy Levy Kai was partnered with Angela Rippon for the 2023 series

While Nadiya expressed disappointment over not being partnered in the latest series, the star announced an exciting new venture this week. The dancer revealed that she will be the new Primary Steps on Demand Ambassador for the Royal Ballet School.

Sharing the news on her Instagram, Nadiya looked gorgeous in an off-shoulder cream knitted dress with flared sleeves and a ribbed finish. Exuding Hollywood glamour, the ballroom dancer wore her hair in bouncy waves, accessorising with a pair of sparkling hoop earrings and a silver statement ring.

Nadiya Bychkova announces exciting new role

She said: "I am so excited to be an ambassador for the Royal Ballet School's dance programme for primary schools, Primary Steps on Demand.

"I've danced all my life and we want all the children to experience how amazing it is," she continued. "It's really easy for any teacher to use, even if they have no experience in teaching dance. The Royal Ballet School gives you everything you need. I'm so proud to be part of it. Start dancing with us today."