Kyra Sedgwick dazzles in au-naturel beach photo as Kevin Bacon pays tribute on 58th birthday

It's a big weekend over at Kevin Bacon's household, as his wife of 35 years, Kyra Sedgwick, is celebrating her birthday.

The Summer I Turned Pretty actress celebrated her 58th birthday on August 19th, and her husband made sure she was feeling all of the love.

Plus, with summer wrapping up soon, it's an extra special time for the couple, as the two are only weeks away from celebrating their milestone 35th wedding anniversary.

Over the weekend, Kevin took to Instagram and shared a beautiful photo of Kyra in honor of her birthday, along with a touching tribute.

In the stunning snapshot, the mom-of-two looks glowing and relaxed posing at the beach with a bright orange sunset descending behind her, and her natural blonde curls are in all their glory, tousled by the wind.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful wife," the Footloose actor wrote in his caption, endearingly adding: "My one and only."

Congratulatory birthday messages from celebrities and fans alike quickly followed in the comments section under the post, with Six Degrees, the charity Kevin and Kyra run focused on kids' wellbeing, writing: "Happy Birthday, Kyra!! We appreciate all you do to make the world a better place!" as Rosanna Arquette added: "Happy birthday Kyra, love to you."

Other fans also wrote: "Happy birthday to you, beautiful Kyra! I hope that this year is filled with lots of love, joy and laughter, although with a man who sings to goats, you must be laughing a lot!!" and: "A very happy and healthy birthday to you!!!" as well as: "Happy bday Kyra! You are awesome! I hope you have a super wonderful day and week!" plus another also wrote: "Happy Birthday Kyra! Hope you have good health & much love surrounding your heart."

© Instagram Kevin and Kyra recently snapped some cute selfies at the beach

Kyra herself shared a snippet of her celebrations on her Instagram, sharing a video on her Instagram Stories where she is dancing to Stevie Wonders' classic happy birthday song.

The celebrations will continue for the Bacon-Sedgwick family later in September, when Kevin and Kyra ring in their 35th wedding anniversary.

© Getty The couple, pictured above in 1988, have been married for 35 years

Four years after he starred in Footloose, Kevin met Kyra when they starred together in a PBS version of Lanford Wilson's play Lemon Sky.

© Instagram Kevin performing with his kids Travis and Sosie

They tied the knot in September 4, 1988, and have since starred together in several movies, including Pyrates (1991), Murder in the First (1995), The Woodsman (2004), and Loverboy, which Kevin himself directed in 2005.

They share two kids, Travis, 34, a composer with a metal band, and Sosie, 31, an actress. The longtime couple is based in the New York area; they live between their apartment in the Upper West Side, and a farm in Connecticut.

