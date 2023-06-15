Sarah Jessica Parker's twin daughters' different lifestyles revealed as they face 'big step in their lives'

The And Just Like That actress has three kids with her husband Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's house is full of changes these days. As their twin girls settle into the teenage years and the rollercoaster of emotions that they can bring, the power couple are trying to stay excited about it.

The two actors have been married since 1997, and are parents to son James Wilkie, 20, and twin girls Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, who turn 14 on June 22.

While the pair have already gotten a taste of the teenage years with James as they prepare to get a double dose of teenage angst, Matthew, 61, opened up about his daughters.

During an appearance on Live! with Kelly and Mark, new host Mark Consuelos, who himself has a daughter in Lola Consuelos, asked whether his now teenage daughters are being "nice" to their dear ol' dad.

"They're nice to the dads, usually," the Ferris Bueller's Day Off star said with relief, though he admitted: "They can be a little hard on the mom sometimes. But they might be watching, so..."

Still, he said that so far Tabitha and Marion are "very excited about [going to high school next year]. Big step in their lives."

© Getty The girls are officially as tall as their mom!

Giving further insight into what the girls are like, he revealed that despite their twin status, the two are trying their best to stand out individually.

"They said they want to go to separate high schools. They were very serious about that," he first explained, though then he said: "Then when it was time to decide for real, they were like, 'No we're going to the same high school.'"

© Getty Images The couple celebrated their 26th anniversary this year

Nonetheless, they still have their differences, and their dad maintained: "They're both extremely close but they definitely want their own space, their own friends, their own time."

In the end, host Kelly Ripa assured Matthew that he and Sarah Jessica have done a very good job with their kids and have "raised lovely children."

© Getty Images The family of five at a Broadway opening in December

She cheekily added: "And they're nice behind your back!" to which Matthew responded with: "That's very nice to hear," adding: "That's the important thing!"

Though growing up Sarah Jessica and Matthew largely kept their kids out of the spotlight, they made an exception late last year when all of their three kids plus their famous parents had a glitzy night out on the town to celebrate the opening of Some Like it Hot! on Broadway.

© Getty Images Matthew and Sarah Jessica will soon be moving to London temporarily as they take their hit show Plaza Suite to the West End

For the special night, Tabitha and Marion definitely took a page out of their mom's fashion book, and looked chic as ever in coordinating winter looks. The twins both had long, elaborate jackets amping up their look, which definitely seemed like they may have been borrowed from SJP's envy-inducing closet, as she is often seen sporting similar pieces.

© Getty And Just Like That makes its comeback with season two this month too

Tabitha's featured a burgundy hued, floral brocade print, which perfectly paired with the burgundy velvet dress she had on under it. Meanwhile, her sister's was entirely made of sequins, featuring a quarter-length sleeve, white velvet leaf motifs throughout it, and gold lace piping. She wore a chocolate brown silk dress with it.