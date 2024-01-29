Sarah Jessica Parker reunites with SATC co-star at Plaza Suite's starry night in London

Sarah Jessica Parker was supported by her Sex And The City co-star Mario Cantone for her gala performance of Neil Simon's comedy play Plaza Suite at the Savoy Theatre in London on Sunday night.

The 58-year-old actress, who is famed for her portrayal of Carrie Bradshaw in the HBO comedy series, stars opposite her husband Matthew Broderick in the 1968 play, which is a "witty exploration of love and marriage".

The play follows three different sets of couples who check into the titular suite 719: long-married couple Karen and Sam, who are trying to save their on-the-rocks relationship; former high school sweethearts Muriel and Jesse; and parents of the bride Norma and Roy, who are attempting to coax their to-be-wed daughter out of the bathroom.

Sunday night's performance was followed by a star-studded after party, with the likes of Jeremy Irons, Hannah Waddingham, Dame Harriet Walter and Martin Freeman among the guest list. Joely Richardson, David Tennant, Elizabeth McGovern and Sheridan Smith also posed for photos on the red carpet.

Keep scrolling for all the best photos from the star-studded event...

WATCH: Sarah Jessica Parker And Matthew Broderick's Relationship

Sarah and Matthew's big night © Getty Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker posed together on the red carpet ahead of the performance.



Sarah stunned in glitzy gown © Getty Sarah Jessica Parker looked stunning at the gala performance after party for "Plaza Suite" at The Savoy Hotel. The actress pulled out all the stops in a stunning sheer dress embellished with gold and silver sequins.



Matthew's dapper look © Getty Matthew Broderick looked dapper in a black pinstripe suit, featuring a grey tie and white pocket square.

David Tennant posed on the red carpet © Getty David Tennant went for an all-black ensemble for Sunday night's performance.



Joely Richardson was pretty in pink © Getty Joely Richardson looked super chic in a long pink dress, which she paired with a black trench coat.



Hannah Waddingham stunned in blue © Getty Hannah Waddingham looked gorgeous in a royal blue suit. The Ted Lasso star accessorized the look with big hoop earrings.



Elizabeth McGovern posed up a storm © Getty Downton Abbey's Elizabeth McGovern looked oh-so-sophisticated in a silver shirt and long black trousers. She finished off the look with a bold red lip.

Mario Cantone showed his support for Sarah © Getty Mario Cantone, who played Anthony Marentino in Sex and the City, was on hand to support Sarah Jessica and Matthew.



Mario and Matthew shared a joke at the after party © Twitter Mario Cantone can be seen laughing with Matthew in a photo taken at the after party. Theatre star Marisha Wallace took to social media with the picture, which shows her posing alongside Sarah. "I can die happy now!" she penned in the caption. "I have finally met the Queen at Sarah Jessica Parker @SJP you and Matthew were incredible in @plazasuiteuk go get your tickets now for this amazing play. Blown away!"