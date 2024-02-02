Goldie Hawn looks phenomenal in sequins during starry night out in LA

Goldie Hawn stunned in sequins as she hit the town in Los Angeles.

The 78 year old actress was caught celebrating with singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini, who was announced Billboard's artist songwriter of the year. As the musician took to Instagram to share her success, she posted a photo with the acting legend.

Kelsea captioned the photo: "artist songwriter of the year thank you @billboard for the honor (and @goldiehawn for existing)".

© @kelseaballerini Instagram Goldie is glittering

Goldie donned a black long sleeved cardigan with sequins over the top of a simple black top, as she partied the night away with Kelsea at the NMPA + Billboard Grammy Week Showcase.

The 78-year-old wore her signature gold blonde locks long around her shoulders, with her amazing fringe perfectly swooping her brow. She gave a beaming smile to the camera in the photo.

© @kelseaballerini Instagram Kelsea compliments Kate Hudson's music

As her daughter Kate reportedly performed at the showcase, Goldie attended the event as a supportive mom. Already Kate has released her debut single 'Talk About Love', ahead of her first album this year, to critical acclaim.

Kelsea Ballerini described the performance as a "badass show" and Kate's music as a "retro dream".

© Getty Images Kate Hudson and mom Goldie Hawn at a Stella McCartney celebration

The single was co-written with Linda Perry and Kate's fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, with the artist's Spotify page stating she is "not sure what took her so long". Kate has been gearing up to release music for a couple of years now, having showcased her talent every so often throughout her career.

WATCH: Kate Hudson stuns fans with incredible talent

She gave a surprise performance on New Years Eve at the Hotel Jerome in Aspen, saying:

"Art art and more art", she added. "Entertainment and places and outlets we can lose ourselves in. We need it and I’m here for it. So here’s to looking forward and not backward. Love you all and hope you join me on this adventure cause a winds a blowing and I’m going with it HAPPY NEW YEARS EVE! Please be safe and loving to all."

Ever the proud mom, Goldie has proudly shared her daughter's music. She wrote in the comments of one of Kate's Instagram posts: "Not only can you sing my baby, but you can also write songs like nobody's business."

She also promoted the single on her Instagram Stories, writing, "Listen to my songbird sing, it'll blow your mind."