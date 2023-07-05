Davina McCall is a bronzed goddess in vibrant string bikini

Former Big Brother presenter Davina McCall resembled a brazen beach babe on Wednesday as she donned an array of dazzling swimsuits.

In partnership with global hotel brand TUI BLUE, Davina jetted off to sunny Cyprus where she reconnected with a close group of friends.

WATCH: Davina McCall shows off amazing abs in green bikini

During the blissful trip, Davina rocked two figure-flattering bikinis which did well to accentuate her incredibly toned physique. In one photo, Davina, 55, posed up a storm in a lemon-yellow string bikini.

For a vibrant pop of colour, the Traitors host later slipped into an electric mint strappy bikini – and wow did she look flawless.

© Joe Pepler/PinPep Davina jetted off to Cyprus

As for accessories, Davina let her swimwear do the talking. She elevated her Bond Girl look with a delicate gold bracelet and a pair of stunning drop earrings. The TV star kept her makeup palette neutral and opted to style her raven tresses in a sleek centre parting. Stunning!

Musing on the importance of friendships, wellness guru Davina said: "Good friends are SO important and can make us feel amazing, but nearly half of us have never been on a 'mates' holiday! I was amazed by this, so I joined three pairs of friends in Cyprus with TUI BLUE to understand why."

© Joe Pepler/PinPep Davina looked gorgeous in green

She finished by adding: "We had such a lovely week kayaking, doing Pilates and Aquafit classes, eating amazing food and just enjoying downtime in the sun. It made us all appreciate how doing things with best friends can make your life richer… and what better way to do this than on holiday?"

How does Davina maintain her phenomenal figure?

Davina sticks to an exercise regime involving regular home workouts, gentle yoga, Pilates, HIIT training, running and boxing. Oh, and she also makes sure to walk as much as possible...

© Instagram The Traitors presenter boasts a gym-honed physique

A qualified fitness instructor, Davina also runs her own app called Own Your Goals and regularly invites her fans to join in on live workouts via her Instagram page.

Speaking to Women's Health magazine, she said: "Previously, my 'keeping fit and healthy' was all about my body and making myself look hot in a bikini… and actually, now it’s just about staying alive longer and being in the best possible position to beat anything should it come my way."

The TV presenter incorporates walking into her exercise plan

Meanwhile, in conversation with HELLO! magazine, Davina revealed: "Obviously I exercise and watch what I eat, but it's partially genetic… We all have different body types. My stomach hardly ever gets fat, but my bum and thighs turn to jelly if I don't work out for like, three days."

© Instagram Davina working up a sweat

She later added: "Even after I had a baby, quite quickly I lost my tummy. But when I was pregnant, my redeeming feature disappeared overnight, and I was left with an enormous bum and thighs."