Davina McCall's emotional comments on her empty nest are so relatable

Davina McCall always seems like one of the most upbeat women on television. Whether she's puzzling over a celebrity's identity on The Masked Singer, or breaking down barriers when it comes to understanding menopause, Davina's positive energy is infectious, so it came as a surprise when he made an emotional admission about her children leaving home.

The Masked Singer star shares three children with her ex, Matthew Robertson; Holly, 22, Tilly, 20, and Chester, 17, and in an interview with Good Housekeeping, Davina shared how she's feeling now that her brood is growing up, flying the nest and starting to need her less

"They call all the time and ask my advice, so I still feel needed, which is nice," she began, before adding: "But as they get older, they need you less - and differently. It's fewer trips to escape rooms and farms and more the mental health side of things: listening and guiding."

Davina is certainly well-placed to help her children through difficult times, as she is known to be super supportive of others, especially those going through a rough patch, be it with their mental health, the loss of a loved one or menopause symptoms.

On how the 56-year-old looks after her own health, she said: "Page one of mental health is exercise. I exercise three or four times a week for a minimum of half an hour, but no more than 40 minutes because I don't have time.

"I don't work with a trainer. I just go on my platform, Own Your Goals Davina, and look for a boxing class or a barre class, depending on what I'm in the mood for. I never realised how good being fit felt until now."

Despite her intense exercise regime, Davina said she is more lenient with herself than she used to be. "I’ve spent my life being quite rigid with myself. When my sister died 10 years ago, I literally stopped eating sugar. But that was unsustainable and now, in midlife, I’ve become a little bit more gentle with myself. Now I eat fruit, and for breakfast I have granola with kefir.”

That said, the star hasn't had an alcoholic drink in 33 years, following addiction struggles in her younger years.

We're so pleased Davina has found a lifestyle that works for her – she certainly looks incredible!

