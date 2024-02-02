Usher responds to rumors he was Beyoncé's nanny ahead of Super Bowl performance

Usher is currently gearing up for an incredible performance at the Super Bowl halftime show this year, but before the King of R&B takes to the Allegiant Stadium, he felt it was important to get one big rumor cleared up.

The 'OMG' singer has known Beyoncé for a long time - since she was 12 years old in fact, but he had to get one detail about their relationship straight as many people believe he acted as her nanny growing up.

© Jon Kopaloff Usher and Beyoncé in the press room at the 2007 American Music Awards

Speaking on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, Usher responded to the rumors directly: "First of all, how can I be a nanny? I’d be a manny", he explained.

While he might not have been a nanny, as he was three years older than the star, he did have to chaperone her at the time, when she was part of producer and musician Daryl Simmons' group The Dolls.

"They came to Atlanta for the first time,” Usher explained. "This is before Destiny’s Child became Destiny’s Child."

© Toni Anne Barson Archive Usher performs tribute to Destiny's Child

Usher, who had been signed to then-label LaFace Records from the age of 14, "looked over them while they were doing something in the house."

"I had to watch 'em 'cause I was like the, you know, the authority 'cause I guess I was the teenager at the time", he continued, adding he was "making certain that they didn't, you know, get in no trouble in the house at the time".

The confusion about Usher's relationship with Beyoncé stems from an interview on UK radio show Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp where he said: "I don’t know if I could consider myself their babysitter, but I had a time where I had t

© Rick Diamond Usher, Beyoncé and Lady Gaga

He added: "[Daryl] was working with The Dolls at the time, and I just happened to be over there and they were working on a session. I kind of found my way into being their like, I don’t know, chaperone, nanny, or something like that — the oldest person in the room."

When the 'My Boo' singer was asked if he knew that Beyoncé would become the huge star she is today, he had nothing but words of praise for her, saying she: "had a talent and also a brilliance and a brightness that was much different".

He added: "Destiny’s Child, they all thrive, even still to this day. When you see them and you see them together, they all thrive. They all are an incredible unit. Beyoncé had a talent and also a brilliance and a brightness that was very much different."

He went on to refer to Beyoncé as his "sister", saying that "she’s done so amazing and continue to thrive and just get bigger and better. Whether it’s musically or in her life or creativity, all of it, man."