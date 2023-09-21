Christine Lampard shares pictures of rarely-seen daughter Patricia for this special reason

Christine Lampard delighted fans when she shared a series of home snaps in honour of her daughter Patricia's 5th birthday on Thursday.

Taking to her Instagram page the night before, the Loose Women panellist gave everyone an insight into the celebrations. "Our baby girl is suddenly 5!! [heart emojis]," she remarked.

Christine's celebrity friends and fans alike rushed to post comments, with Holly Willoughby writing: "Happy Happy Birthday Patricia…. Harry, Belle and Chester send you a huge birthday kiss."

Spice Girls star Emma Bunton said: "Big birthday hugs Patricia." Nicole Appleton stated: "Ahh happy birthday Patricia." One fan added: "Happy 5th birthday Patricia. Look at that beautiful hair." Another post read: "Those curls, happy birthday x."

As well as being mum to little Patricia, the TV presenter also shares two-year-old son Freddie with her former football star husband Frank Lampard. Christine recently opened up about their daughter starting school and explained why she is "not wildly excited" about the big milestone.

WATCH: Christine Lampard shares rare insight into day out with her kids

"I've had a lovely summer, but my little girl just started school. I'm not wildly excited about it, though we're trying to make her excited," she told Fabulous magazine.

The 44-year-old went on to explain that she really misses her daughter whilst she is at school, having spent most of the past four years together. Whilst Christine is incredibly busy with her presenting job, she admitted that Patricia was only enrolled at nursery for two mornings a week.

"She's still just a wee baby in my head, and then suddenly you're packing them off and I'm that mum crying at the school gates!" she added.

© Getty Christine and Frank Lampard share two children together

Christine is also a stepmother to Frank's two teenage daughters Luna and Isla from his previous relationship with Elen Rivas.

Former The One Show host Christine previously revealed in an interview with Woman & Home that Frank's daughters are the best big sisters to her two little ones, confessing that Patricia eagerly awaits their arrival whenever they come over to visit their dad on the weekend.

Christine said: "My two think their big sisters are the best thing ever. You can see them show off a little bit when they're around. "Patricia drew pictures for them the other day and she was excited, waiting for them to arrive. The girls are great with them, so we're very lucky."