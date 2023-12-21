Christine Lampard wows in knockout velvet party dress and towering heels

Christine Lampard was a vision in emerald green on Wednesday as she joined the Loose Women panel for a festive edition of the show.

Dressed up to the nines, Christine, 44, looked sophisticated in a sumptuous velvet number from label, Cefinn Studio.

© Instagram Christine looked incredible in her festive green number

Her jewel-toned Jacquetta dress, which retails for £340, did well to accentuate Christine's svelte physique thanks to its figure-flattering silhouette and A-line skirt.

And for a cheeky little twist, her green garment also featured a plunging neckline and a delicate pussybow collar.

For a dose of sparkle, Christine elevated her outfit with a pair of pointed black heels and a dazzling silver bracelet.

She wore her choppy chestnut tresses down loose beneath a festive elf hat adorned with tiny bells, and highlighted her features with a resplendent beauty blend rounded off with a punchy pink lip.

An image of Christine clutching a beautifully wrapped present was shared to the Loose Women Instagram grid, alongside the caption: "If our Secret Santa pressies don't turn up looking like these, we want a refund!"

© Getty Images The Loose Women star always looks flawless

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with sweet comments, namely in relation to the exquisite, festive wrapping.

"Can't beat Robins on wrapping paper and gift bags", wrote one, while another chimed in: "Stacey should have her own craft show and hacks".

© Shutterstock The TV star is a regular on the Loose Women panel

Christine is no stranger to a dazzling party look. Back in November, the mother-of-two stepped out in all her finery to attend a glitzy event with No7.

WATCH: Christine Lampard's 5 style lessons

She resembled a festive dream in a sleek, velvet suit jacket which she paired with matching skinny trousers. As for accessories, Christine spruced up her outfit with a simple diamante bracelet and some glittering diamond stud earrings. Perfection!

© Instagram Christine embraced the Christmas spirit

Amongst a slew of snaps shared to social media, Christine also uploaded an image of the beautiful table setting. The lavish spread looked positively festive thanks to all of the gorgeous gold details, glowing candles and rainbow flower displays.

Sharing a glimpse inside her evening, Christine captioned her post from the event: "We had the most beautiful evening showcasing the Stellar Dreams Edit makeup with @no7uk thank you so much ladies."

© Instagram The No7 event was super glam

The star's followers went berserk in the comments section, with one writing: "That looks very glamorous and I love the mirror", while another added: "You look absolutely Gorgeous Christine".

A third gushed: "Such a beauty as always!" and a fourth sweetly commented: "You look stunning as always. Hope you had a fantastic time".