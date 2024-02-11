Martin and Shirlie Kemp reveal how relationship has changed during 36-year marriage

Martin and Shirlie Kemp are not ones for big, romantic displays.

So this Valentine's Day the former Spandau Ballet star won't be scattering rose petals to their bedroom. Instead, they'll demonstrate their love through little gestures.

"It's interesting how love develops, as you get older, and you become more comfortable with each other," says Martin, 62. "You don't have to try, and that in itself becomes attractive. Smaller things mean more, as long as you don't start taking each other for granted."

For Shirlie, romance means, "making the other person feel loved in a way that you're doing things for them. So if Martin's been working all day, I'll light all the candles, make the house nice and clean and prepare dinner."

Domestic bliss is important, but so is having a spark. "He's still the best-looking man I've ever seen. And I still fancy him."

Family life

Together since their early 20s, both were members of two of the world's biggest bands who went on to raise two successful children, musician and singer Harley Moon, 34, and Capital FM DJ and TV presenter Roman, 31.

"People say to us, 'Oh, you're both so normal' but who else would we be? We were always very normal, and we still are very normal," says Shirlie, who found fame in the early 1980s as one half of the pop duo Pepsi & Shirlie, the backing singers and dancers for Wham.

They are a close-knit family, but if their children, who are both single, want tips on love, they go to Shirlie.

"What do I tell them?" she ponders. "Well, you always have to feel comfortable with someone and not let anyone make you feel insecure. But it's different between a girl and a boy. With Harley, I'll say 'make sure he's chasing you, don't you chase.' And with Roman, I'll say, 'Treat her nice.'"

She was settled down with a family at their age, but says she doesn't mind that they haven't followed suit. "I'm not bothered that they're not married or have children. I think the world is a scary place. But if my kids get married, I want to be there."

"I can tell you, you won't be," warns Martin, whose wedding to Shirlie was a small, private affair with no guests, away from the spotlight, in St Lucia. "Roman will do exactly the same thing [as us]. Everything he does, he's looked at, so he'll want to go away. And we can't be heartbroken because we'll have no right to be."

In contrast to Shirlie, Martin can't wait to be a grandfather. "If it happened tomorrow, I would love it, absolutely love it," he says, adding quickly, "But I won't be chasing them – if it happens, it happens. That's their choice."

