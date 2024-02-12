Ben Affleck marks long-awaited milestone after star-studded Super Bowl commercial with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck has achieved a unique honor that might just eclipse his Academy Award: his very own Dunkin' drink.

Following a humorous Dunkin' Super Bowl commercial featuring Affleck alongside Matt Damon and Tom Brady as a boy band dubbed the "DunKings," Dunkin' is introducing a special menu named after the group, starting Monday, Feb. 12.

Ben's signature drink mirrors his personal favorite order, blending iced coffee with cream, a hint of vanilla, topped with sweet cold foam, and a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar for a perfect finish.

The "DunKings" menu doesn't stop there; it also boasts Munchkins Skewers, inspired by Matt's snack in the ad, serving up three assorted Munchkins on a stick for a playful twist on drink garnishes or a standalone treat.

The menu expands with the Everything Encore Breakfast Sandwich, combining the savory flavors of sweet black pepper bacon, white cheddar cheese, and egg on an everything bagel.

Coffee lovers can indulge in the Hazelnut Heartthrob Iced Coffee, a mix of caramel, hazelnut, and whole milk, or refresh with the Mixed Berry Beats Dunkin’ Refresher, enhancing a strawberry Dragonfruit Dunkin’ Refresher with a burst of raspberry.

© Getty Images Ben loves his Dunkin' Donuts

In addition to the tantalizing menu, fans can emulate the band's quirky Super Bowl look with official DunKings tracksuits and fuzzy hats, available for purchase starting Monday at 12 p.m. ET on ShopDunkin.com.

The Super Bowl commercial that sparked this collaboration captured the trio celebrating Dunkin', Boston's beloved coffee brand, with a comedic intrusion into Jennifer Lopez’s recording session.

Ben in the Dunkin Super bowl ad

Ben, donning a vibrant DunKings tracksuit, enthusiastically introduces their band, leaving Lopez visibly embarrassed by the spectacle.

Despite her dismay, Tom receives a warm invitation to stay, showcasing the playful dynamics among the celebrities.

© Instagram/Dunkin' Dunkin' Donuts teases their Super Bowl commercial with Ben Affleck

Closing on a light-hearted note, Matt reflects on their friendship with Ben, humorously acknowledging the extent of their commitment to each other, encapsulated by Dunkin's decision to immortalize their collaboration with a special drink.

"Chill," Ben reassures, "they’re naming a drink after us," marking a whimsical milestone in their enduring friendship and love for Dunkin'.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.