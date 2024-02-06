Ben Affleck follows in Jennifer Lopez's footsteps as he pokes fun at his public image

Ben Affleck has had it with being referred to as the "boredest man in the world," after all the memes that came from his last appearance at the Grammy Awards in 2023.

The 51-year-old actor and filmmaker is taking it upon himself to clean up his image in the most hilarious manner possible, and is even following in his wife Jennifer Lopez's footsteps for the same.

Check out Ben's new commercial with Dunkin' below for the Super Bowl as he spoofs his public image while also throwing out references to JLo…

WATCH: Ben Affleck pokes fun at pubic image in Dunkin' commercial inspired by Jennifer Lopez

Alongside cameos from the likes of Charli D'Amelio, it also included a special nod to Jennifer's upcoming album, inspired by their marriage, ending with the phrase: "This is me now."

Fans found the entire spoof hilarious, with many quickly calling for Dunkin' to name one of their drinks after Ben, who has become an unofficial mascot of sorts for the brand.

"I was going to get Starbucks in the morning before work, but I saw this ad and now I want Dunkin. Ads work," one quipped, with another saying: "Ben's having an entire third career working for Dunkin'," and a third joking: "Jennifer Affleck? No. Ben Lopez." JLo was clearly just as enthused, given she reposted the commercial on her own Instagram page.

© Instagram/Dunkin' Dunkin' Donuts teases their Super Bowl commercial with Ben Affleck

This isn't the first time Ben has made an appearance in Super Bowl spots for the brand, which he has often been seen carrying several unseemly cups of in paparazzi shots.

For last year's Super Bowl commercial, he decided to embed himself into the Dunkin' world by working their drive-thru, interacting with surprised fans while also spoofing the viral images of him with his loads of Dunkin'.

MORE: What Ben Affleck said about his viral tense Grammys moment with Jennifer Lopez

In fact, Jennifer made an appearance in that commercial too, joining her husband for a day of helping unsuspecting patrons as an inconspicuous Oscar winner-cum-drive thru customer service agent.

© Getty Images Ben was also the star of their last Super Bowl commercial, and several others since

He has appeared in several other commercials, including one in April where he was mistaken for his frequent collaborator and best friend Matt Damon, and one in September where he and rapper Ice Spice brainstorm over ideas for new drinks.

MORE: See the best Ben Affleck memes from his 'bored' expression at the Grammys

That ad aired during the MTV Video Music Awards, where the rapper won the moonperson for Best New Artist, and after vetoing his suggestion of "Vanilla Ice Spice," the two settle on naming the drink "Ice Spice Munchkins Drink."

On the set of 2023's Super Bowl commercial, which was shot in the Air star's home state of Massachusetts, Ben joked to People: "I think people already sort of think that I work for Dunkin'.

READ: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's body language decoded by expert will take you by surprise

"In Boston, it was such a big deal. I think I became kind of associated with it, and this sounded like a fun opportunity to kind of play with that association, and a chance to come back here to shoot it at home in Boston."

© Getty Images The actor has frequently been sighted with his Dunkin' haul, becoming a meme at this point

He credited his love for Dunkin' to his youth in New England, growing up with coffee and munchkins. "This was the place that as I grew up, like playing Little League, after the games, everybody would go to Dunkin' and get munchkins, get coffee. It was like the thing that everybody did."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.