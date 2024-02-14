Catherine Zeta-Jones shares a PDA-filled Valentine's message for husband Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas proved once again that they are absolutely smitten for each other in their latest Valentine's tributes to one another.

Taking to Instagram, the 54 year old actress, who has been married to the 79 year old star for 23 years, posted a compilation video of the two kissing each other and their family members with the song 'La Vie En Rose', played by Louis Armstrong, soundtracking the loving post.

She captioned the photo: "Happy Valentines Day to my love Michael sealed with a kiss".

The photo compilation saw Michael and Catherine kissing over a number of years, and kissing their children Carys and Dylan over the years from when they were a baby up until now. Love was clearly in the air for the Douglas-Zeta-Jones family

Fans adored the heartfelt post, flocking to the comments section to share their admiration for the famous couple.

© @michaelkirkdouglas Instagram Michael's Valentine tribute to Catherine

"Very beautiful photos! You have a wonderful family!!!" one person wrote.

Another person added: "Oh, how I love you two! Happy Valentine’s Day!"

Michael was sure to include his own heartfelt Valentine's Day post, sharing a photo of the couple together on what looked like their trip to India over the holiday season. The couple looked more loved up than ever before in the adorable selfie, as they both donned hats and sunglasses to fend off the heat.

© Instagram Michael Douglas as Franklin

The Gordon Gekko actor wrote: "Happy Valentine’s Day to my darling Catherine! Love you always and forever @catherinezetajones".

Catherin responded in the comments: "Love you sweetheart" with a heart emoji.

After 25 years together, Catherine and Michael remain supportive of each other, as the Chicago actress seemed over the moon when she heard her husband would be playing Benjamin Franklin in an upcoming Apple TV+ limited series titled Franklin.

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares glimpse into enchanting Indian vacation with husband Michael Douglas

As Michael and AppleTV shared a photo of the actor looking unrecognizable, Catherine commented below that she "Can't wait!"

© Instagram Michael Douglas flexed his muscles as he took a fun photo with his wife Catherine and their two children

As empty nesters, Catherine and Michael still make time for each other as they play golf together. The couple spent Christmas in India, as they were completely inseparable over the festive period. The couple were joined by their grown up kids, Carys and Dylan who despite being aged 20 and 23 respectively, still love spending time with their parents.