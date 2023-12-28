Michael Douglas, 79, flexes his muscles as he poses with his children during Indian holiday

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are spending the Christmas holidays with their children Carys and Dylan, in India. The Mask of Zorro star has been documenting their trip on her Instagram, and on Wednesday, the 54-year-old shared the secret behind her incredible and fun family photos – a selfie stick.

Alongside three photos of her and her family, she cheekily wrote: “Selfie stick silliness.”

© Instagram Michael Douglas flexed his muscles as he took a fun photo with his wife Catherine and their two children

This first snap features the four of them looking up at the phone’s camera. Whilst Carys is pouting showing the peace sign for the snap, actor Michael takes centre stage and can be seen smiling from ear to ear whilst showing off his muscles by flexing his biceps.

The other two snaps show Catherine poking her tongue out at the camera and another with her two kids, showing the close bond they share.

The photos appear to be taken in Hampi, India, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Taking to her Stories with photos taken on the grandiose site, Catherine revealed: “Hampi, India. An extraordinary experience.”

© Instagram The couple's two children, Carys and Dylan have travelled with them

The Douglas family have been in India for over a week and during their time there they have visited temples, encountered elephants close up and even enjoyed some downtime by the pool.

The holidays will no doubt be extra special for Michael and Catherine as they get to spend quality time with their children, who currently live away from home.

© Instagram The actress has been documenting her time in India

Carys graduated from high school in 2021 and is currently an International Relations and Film Student at Brown University. At the age of 20, the youngster is already incredibly hardworking and is also the co-president of Brown’s only club dedicated to raising awareness on food systems and their impact on climate change.

Dylan, 23, graduated from Brown University in May last year, where he majored in political science.