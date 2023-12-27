Catherine Zeta-Jones shares sun-soaked vacation photo

Catherine Zeta-Jones and her husband, Michael Douglas, opted out of traditional Christmas celebration this year, instead choosing to travel to India to spend the holidays there.

The Wednesday actress has been keeping her fans up to date with vacation snaps, sharing that she's indulging in her passion for photography while in India. In her latest post, a woman strolls in the sun with a rainbow umbrella, with Catherine captioning the snap: "Sunbrella," while on Tuesday she called the country: "A photographer's dream," adding: "Everywhere I look, there is a story."

Catherine also posted a photo of herself behind the camera, taking shots at sunset, joking in the caption: "Auditioning for the next Indiana Jones movie. Cuz, I am related you know."

© Instagram Catherine Zeta-Jones is loving taking photos in India

Fans loved the insight into Catherine's cheeky sense of humor, commenting: "Love the caption and your priceless sense of humor, Catherine. Such a mesmerizing sunset... Magical India is truly a photographer’s dream."

Another wrote: "The photo is beautiful but the caption is even better," while a third added: "He must be Welsh with a name like Jones. I hope you are having a great time."

In the captivating photo, Catherine is wearing a cooling pair of white trousers and a sunhat to protect her from the sun's damaging rays, while in another she displays her toned legs in tiny gingham shorts.

© Instagram Catherine Zeta-Jones is finding inspiration in India

While Catherine has mainly been alone in her holiday photos, her husband and children Carys and Dylan are enjoying the break too, with Carys sharing a makeup-free selfie from the holiday to her own social media page.

The 20-year-old posed in a string bikini with her brunette hair tumbling down her shoulders, with her followers in love with her natural look.

© Instagram Carys Douglas posed in a bikini during her break in India

"My jaw is on the floor," one commented, while another wrote: "Aww Carys, you look so beautiful." Her mother simply wrote: "Love you sweetheart."

Dylan has been sharing photos from their adventures in India too, clearly inspired by the trip as he posted snaps of locals going about their days on his Instagram Stories.

The family has been in India since mid-December, and don't seem to be planning to head home just yet, with plenty more adventures likely on the cards. Michael even took to Instagram to share his delight at their travels, writing: "We love you India," with Catherine commenting: "We love you."

