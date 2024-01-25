Michael Douglas and rarely-seen famous brother pose for photo you don't want to miss

Michael Douglas gave fans a glimpse at family life this week when he shared a rare photo of him and his brother, Joel.

To celebrate his younger sibling's birthday, Michael, 79, took to Instagram with a snapshot which delighted fans.

In the image, the Ant-Man actor was beaming alongside 'JoJo' on the golf course. They wore matching baseball caps and had their arms wrapped around each other's shoulders.

WATCH: Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' love story

"To Jojo my bro," he wrote. "Wishing YOU a great new year! Happy Birthday!!" Michael's wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones also paid tribute and commented with "Happy bday," before fans weighed in on the unexpected image.

Some didn't realize Michael had a brother, while others wished him happy birthday and there were streams of hearts and happy face emojis, suggesting his social media followers approved of the post.

Joel turned 77, making him just a couple of years Michael's junior. The star also has two paternal half-brothers, Eric and Peter. The former tragically died in 2004 from "acute intoxication" from the combined effects of alcohol, tranquilizers, and painkillers.

Joel is not an actor like his famous sibling but he has carved out a famous career in the film industry as a producer and production manager.

© Getty Images Michael and Joel are Kirk Douglas' sons

He is known for 1975s One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Romancing the Stone in 1984 and The Jewel of the Nile, as well as many others.

Several years ago, Michael posted throwback photos from the set of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest with Joel and Jack Nicholson.

Michael and Joel were both born to Kirk Douglas and his wife, Diana. Talking about the best advice his dad ever gave them, he told ET: "Whatever you do in life, just do it to your utmost ability," Douglas said his dad would tell him.

"Do it with full commitment, and then, screw it. If it doesn't work out, move on. But, you know, you left it with the idea that there is nothing more you could have done."

© Getty Michael with Catherine, his son Cameron and his dad Kirk

Michael is a family man who is incredibly proud of not only his brother but of his children too. Michael and Catherine's daughter, Carys graduated from high school in 2021 and is currently an International Relations and Film Student at Brown University.

At the age of 20, the youngster is already incredibly hardworking and is also the co-president of Brown’s only club dedicated to raising awareness on food systems and their impact on climate change.

© Instagram Michael and Catherine share two children

Their son, Dylan, 23, graduated from Brown University in May last year, where he majored in political science. Michael is also a dad to son, Cameron, 45, who he shares with his ex-wife, Diandra Luker.

He made Michael a grandfather when he and his girlfriend, Viviane, welcomed their daughter, Lua, and then their son, Ryder, two years later.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.