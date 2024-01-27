David Beckham can't get enough of wife Victoria after stunning photo

David and Victoria Beckham are the ultimate couple goals, and on Saturday, the former footballer couldn't get enough of his former Spice Girl wife when she shared a gorgeous new snap.

The 49-year-old looked beautiful as she posed for a black and white photo for HTSI, the lifestyle magazine for the Financial Times. David was quick to show his appreciation and penned a flirty message to his wife of 24 years.

"Yum," he wrote on his Instagram Stories alongside the chic shot which showed VB candidly resting against a brickwall in an ultra-chic trouser suit. David also added a GIF of a smiley face sticking its tongue out.

The shot was taken side on and perfectly showed off the beauty mogul's cascading brown tresses and flawless makeup.

The pair are the ultimate couple goals

The mother-of-four also shared the image as well as the leg-baring cover of the magazine on her feed beside the words: "Kisses @Fthtsi… Out now!! Thank you @JEllison22 @NathanielGoldberg @Isa_Kountoure. I’m wearing my new #VBSS24 precision tailoring, oversized knit jumper and signature black brogues (coming soon!) xx."

The cover photo showed off Victoria's impressively svelte legs as she rocked an elevated white knit jumper and a pair of black shoes. The former pop star sat with her legs crossed and gazed up to one side.

The brunette beauty added two silver watches to accessorise her look and had her cascading tresses styled in brilliant waves.

As for her makeup, Victoria opted for natural face makeup, touches of rosy blusher, lengthy lashes, and elegant nude lipstick. Her nude nail colour was perfectly toned in with the soft neutral aesthetic.

VB revealed the ingredients for her "Beckham green smoothie"

We are used to seeing VB looking picture-perfect but last week she revealed that she dedicates a lot of time and effort to staying healthy.

Taking to her Stories, Victoria revealed her full health and fitness regime which includes working out five days a week.

She also shared the details of her daily apple cider vinegar intake as well as hers and David's "Beckham green smoothie'' which she has daily.

The vitamin-filled delight is made from one avocado, spinach, one lemon, cucumber, apple slices, celery, and lime.