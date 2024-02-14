Justin Theroux shares unexpected Valentine's Day message alongside beach photo

Justin Theroux is notoriously private and rarely shares posts on social media, but on Valentine's Day, the Hollywood star took to Instagram for a very special reason.

Unlike many other celebrities, Justin didn't post a public tribute to his girlfriend, Nicole Brydon Bloom, choosing to keep that private, but instead used his platform to promote a cause close to his heart.

Justin uploaded a post via his dog Kuma's Instagram account on his Instagram Stories, which featured a picture of the star walking along the beach with his four-legged friend.

The message on Kuma's page alongside the picture read: "Happy Valentine’s Day Everybody. And here’s to hoping all dogs in shelters find their special somebody."

Justin is a huge advocate for dog adoption and the majority of his posts on social media are promoting the importance of rescuing animals.

Last summer, while in London, the 52-year-old even took time to visit one of the capital's most well-known animal shelters, Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, and uploaded a cute video of him bonding with some of the animals on his feed.

Alongside the footage, he wrote: "THANK YOU to Natalie and all the angels @battersea Dogs and Cats home of London for letting me visit with you and seeing what incredible work you all do… And Thank you for some restorative pittie play time.

Justin Theroux often shares sweet photos with his dog Kuma

"I was stunned by the incredible care you provide and the kindness and thoughtfulness with which you find these animals new homes. Viva la Battersea!"

Justin's beloved dog Kuma, has a far more active Instagram page, run by the actor, and followed by many famous faces. He is not only adored by Justin, but his girlfriend too.

The Hollywood star is a big advocate for animal adoption

In December, Nicole shared several photos of them attending the wedding of her twin sister Chirssy, which featured special guest Kuma, who had come along for the special day.

The couple have largely kept their romance out of the spotlight and have only been pictured together on a number of occasions since making their relationship public in 2022.

Justin was previously married to Jennifer Aniston, and the pair have remained on good terms since their separation. He previously opened up about wanting to keep his private life, private, nowadays, in a rare interview with Esquire.

© Getty Justin has remained on good terms with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston

He said: "I talk to Jen, I don’t talk about Jen. People will always want to gossip and say things, but you have to find that balance.

And having been in a public relationship, it’s much more fun not being in a public relationship. Me saying anything, even if it was something loving, would just turn into a thing."

Justin continued: "I want all of my relationships to exist within the four walls of whatever room we're in."

