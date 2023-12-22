Justin Theroux's wedding photos with Nicole Brydon Bloom shared as they attend her twin's nuptials

Love was in the air on Thursday when Justin Theroux and his girlfriend, Nicole Brydon Bloom, delivered beautiful family wedding photos.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted several images from her twin sister Chrissy's New York nuptials.

Included in the snapshots was an image of Justin with Nicole and several other wedding guests, proving their romance is still going strong.

The couple brought along a special guest in the form of Justin's dog, Kuma, who posed on the staircase with them.

"Chrissy, you are the world’s most exquisite bride (with the voice of an angel!)," Nicole captioned the carousel of photos. "Love you and Patrick more than words can possibly describe. Best Christmas yet."

Justin and Nicole posed for photos a the wedding with his dog

Nicole, 29, looked radiant in a strapless, black dress and heels while Justin was dapper in a classic dark suit, white shirt and tie.

Justin, 52, and Nicole have kept their romance out of the spotlight and have only been photographed a handful of times together since their relationship was made public almost a year ago.

© Getty Images Justin Theroux, Tan France, Louisa Jacobson and Nicole Brydon Bloom

Prior to his latest relationship, Justin was married to Jennifer Aniston, and he now favors a more private personal life.

Talking to Esquire, Justin spoke about his ex-wife who he has maintained a friendship with. "I talk to Jen, I don’t talk about Jen," he said. "People will always want to gossip and say things, but you have to find that balance. And having been in a public relationship, it’s much more fun not being in a public relationship.

© Getty Justin is still friends with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston

"Me saying anything, even if it was something loving, would just turn into a thing."Justin continued: "I want all of my relationships to exist within the four walls of whatever room we're in."

Earlier this year, Jennifer and Justin were spotted enjoying dinner at Il Cantinori in New York City with friends Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka.

Throughout the evening, Jen and Justin appeared to be on great terms, sharing hugs before parting ways. Jen, 54, left the venue with a single red rose in hand.

© Getty Images Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston attend the season 3 premiere of "The Leftovers" at Avalon Hollywood on April 4, 2017

While Justin has gone on to find love again, Jennifer is believed to be single. However, she revealed to Allure Magazine in December 2022 that she "would love a relationship".

When asked if she'd ever get married again, she admitted to the publication: "Never say never, but I don't have any interest. I'd love a relationship. Who knows? There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, 'I need support.' It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody's arms and say, 'That was a tough day.'"

