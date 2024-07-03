Travis Kelce says he's seen Taylor Swift's show 'enough' after 10 Eras Tour attendances

Travis Kelce has been the ultimate doting boyfriend to Taylor Swift, jetting around the world to watch her Eras Tour show in Singapore, Australia, Paris, London and Dublin, as well as in their native United States, and in the latest episode of his and brother Jason's New Heights podcast, the NFL player revealed just how well he knows the show.

Of his surprise appearance during night three of the tour in London, Travis told his fellow football-playing brother: "I initially mentioned [going on stage to Tay], asking 'How funny would it be if I just rode out on one of the bikes during the 1989 era?' She started laughing and said, 'Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?',"

Travis went on to say he told his girlfriend he would love to, adding: "I've seen the show enough, might as well put me to work here!"

© Getty Images Travis Kelce joined Taylor Swift on stage

The footballer said that the era he eventually went on stage during, The Tortured Poets Department, was the safest option. "It's such a fun playful part of the show, the perfect time for me to go up there and have some fun, not only with her but with the crowd, it was awesome.

"It was an honour being on stage with Taylor," he added.

How many times has Travis Kelce been to see the Eras Tour?

Travis, 34, has now been to see Taylor perform 10 times. His first experience of the show was as a fan at his home field, the Chiefs' Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, in June 2023.

© James Gourley/Shutterstock Travis Kelce in the VIP tent in Australia

Everything had changed by November 2023, when he went to watch the show again, this time in Buenos Aires, as Taylor's boyfriend, with the pair kissing backstage.

Travis' third time watching the Eras Tour was in Sydney, followed by two shows in Singapore.

© Marcelo Endelli/TAS23 Travis loves going to watch Taylor perform

May 2024 saw Taylor begin the European leg of her tour, with Travis attending in Paris, London and Dublin. It was night three in London that he decided to join her on stage. "It's very unlike me, I don't love going on stage," he joked to Jason, revealing he loves to "ham it up" in front of a crowd.

Taylor wasn't expecting to see her man during the Dublin show, with an adorable clip showing her face light up in delight when she unexpectedly spotted him in the crowd.

We look forward to the next time we see them!