The Super Bowl as told via Taylor Swift's best reactions: Delight, dismay and nail-biting distress

Any Taylor Swift fans will know her reactions are second to none. She's not famed for her signature surprised face for nothing!

Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll be aware that the Midnightsvhitmaker attended the Super Bowl on Sunday night, supporting her Kansas City Chiefs lover Travis Kelce, and she delighted fans not only with her chic black outfit and close relationship with Travis' family, but with her dramatic reactions.

© Getty Taylor is famed for her shocked face

Read on to relive the Super Bowl, as told by Taylor Swift's reactions.

The National Anthem © Getty Taylor, Blake and Travis' brother Jason Kelce looked emotional as they sang the national anthem ahead of the game.



Support from her besties © Getty Taylor was joined in Travis Kelce's box by various pals including Blake Lively, Ice Spice and Lana Del Rey. During the tense match, Blake and Taylor shared a hug in the stands, providing sisterly support to one another.



Utter glee © Getty

SEE: Celebrity attendees at Super Bowl LVIII: Taylor Swift, Jay-Z and Beyoncé's daughters, Gwen Stefani, the Biebers, more

Jumping for joy © Getty

Head in hands © Getty At one point, Taylor appeared to pray, putting her hands in her hands amid a particularly tense moment.



Nail biting stress © Getty Taylor nibbled on her nails during a tense moment. Eagle-eyed fans spotted her white nails, assuming they were a nod to her next album, The Tortured Poet's Department.



INSIDE:vTravis Kelce's jaw-dropping property portfolio and net worth is nothing compared to Taylor Swift's – photosv

Taylor's trademark shocked face © Getty It wouldn't be a Taylor appearance without a few glimpses of her ultra-surprised facial expression

Shocked Taylor part 2 © Getty

Shocked Taylor part 3 © Getty

Loved-up delight © Getty Following his big win, Travis was quick to cuddle up to Taylor, putting a protective arm around his grinning girl as they made their way off the pitch.

Romcom worthy kisses © Getty Surrounded by countless cameras and screaming fans, Taylor and Travis managed to have a moment just for them, kissing in the equivalent of a crowded room…



A caring embrace © Getty It looked like Taylor and Travis thought they were the only ones there as she lovingly held his face amid thousands of people.

Taylor's surprised face - again! © Getty The Anti-Hero icon pulled out her famous shocked face post-game. She's spoken about it in the past, saying: "People make so much fun of me for that. "I try to be [blasé] sometimes, but it's hard when you get excited about stuff."



We can't wait to see Taylor and Travis' next public outing - we wonder if they have Valentine's Day plans...

VisitvHELLO!'s Happiness Hub for more inspiration on living a happier life