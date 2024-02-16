Savannah Guthrie misses TODAY show - and her co-stars have a lot to say

As she promotes her new book, Mostly What God Does, Savannah Guthrie has debuted a book tour which means she'll unfortunately be missing from TODAY. But as she launched her book in Dallas, Texas, the TV host received a warm and welcome surprise from former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush.

Not only were the former President and First Lady in the audience for the book's launch, but Savannah was in fact interviewed by Bush himself.

The TODAY host took to Instagram to share scenes from the event at the Bush Center in Dallas, including photos of George and Laura in the audience looking proudly from the front row in a talk moderated by Charlotte Jones, the executive vice president and chief brand officer of the Dallas Cowboys.

© @savannahguthrie Instagram Savannah with the former President and First Lady, and Charlotte Jones of the Dallas Cowboys

She captioned the photos: "What a beautiful night and perfect way to launch Mostly What God Does! Thank you for the honor of the invitation and generous welcome from @georgewbush @laurawbush @thebushcenter and the lovely and incomparable

@cjonescowboys, moderator extraordinaire".

Savannah stunned in a bright red midi dress with flowers on it, wearing her hair in its signature waves. Meanwhile the former President wore a suit, but kept it casual with no tie and a remarkable pair of socks with dogs on them.

© @savannahguthrie Instagram George W. Bush and Laura Bush at the book launch

Fans may have wondered what Savannah's co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, might have had to say about the TODAY star meeting her parents. But as the TV stars are close friends, spending time with each other outside of the studio, we can imagine Jenna only had congratulatory things to say.

Savannah went on to reveal that: "being interviewed by a former president was not on my bingo card!!" as she gushed over the "perfect launch to Mostly What God Does". It turns out that even the overflow room of books was sold out, so they had to do a drive by selling copies.

© @savannahguthrie Instagram Savannah revealed that her book sold out

As she continues to promote the book, Savannah's absence was notable on February 16's episode of TODAY. But that didn't stop her co-hosts from gushing about her as Sheinelle Jones stepped in for her and joined Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin for the show.

© NBC Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on TODAY

"The former president and first lady even made a surprise appearance!" Hoda exclaimed, clearly excited for her long-time co-anchor.

She continued: "It's not everybody who gets a former president of the United States to stop by their book launch", exclaiming that it was "very cool, very cool".

Savannah will continue her book tour, as she promotes What Mostly God Does - a spiritual reflection on the TV anchor's connection with God through a collection of essays.