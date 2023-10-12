Savannah Guthrie supported by Today co-stars as she shares details of emotional night out

Savannah Guthrie is no stranger to assignments taking her away from NBC studios in New York City, but her latest might be the most poignant.

On Thursday morning's installment on the Today Show, the veteran journalist tuned in from Washington D.C. as opposed to Rockefeller Plaza, as just the night before she was in attendance at the annual Elizabeth Dole Foundation's Hidden Heroes Gala.

Savannah has been an ambassador for the foundation for the last five years; it's an organization that honors and supports both veterans and their caregivers who help them through their combat-related disabilities or mental health struggles.

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie announces 'special event' coming to Today studios after making 'dramatic' on-air statement

Coming off of the inspiring night – which also saw attendance from Adam Driver, a former marine, and Tom Hanks, a chairman for the foundation – Savannah took to both Instagram and the Today Show to further highlight both the work the foundation does and of course, the caregivers it supports.

While on the show, she confirmed there "wasn't a dry eye in the house," as the night made special recognition of male caregivers.

"It was so emotional meeting caregivers, hearing their stories, lifting them up," Savannah told her co-stars Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin, adding: "It was a beautiful night."

She continued: "It was fun to see Adam Driver win that award, he gave a beautiful speech," giving a shout-out to the House of Gucci actor, who was the recipient of the Caregiver Champion award, an honor Savannah herself received just last year.

© Getty Both Savannah and Tom, pictured above at last year's gala, are ambassadors for the foundation

During a separate segment interviewing just some of the caregivers honored, Savannah aptly maintained: "I always say caregivers are serving our country as well, when they are taking care of our veterans who served, and sacrificed so much for us."

Later sharing photos of the special night on her Instagram, Savannah wrote: "Just so honored to be with our incredible military caregivers and highlight their stories – thank you."

She added: "@elizabethdolefoundation and Hidden Heroes and my co-host with the most @tomhanks – and congrats Adam Driver!"

© Getty The Today star received the Caregiver Champion Award last year

Her followers quickly took to the comments section under the post with their praise, with one fan of hers writing: "Best ambassador ever! Thank you, SG!" as another added: "Wow," and a third left a string of red heart emojis.

Just last year when Savannah was the recipient of the Caregiver Champion award, she said in her speech: "You've taught me courage, determination, duty, faith, and hope," adding: "These are the qualities of every family I've met. But above all, what I see in you, what I really see is love."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.