Today's Dylan Dreyer lost for words as she shares hugely personal update - supportive fans respond

Dylan Dreyer isn't just a familiar face on the TV, but she's an established children's author too.

The Today Show star has been balancing her busy job on the NBC daytime show alongside looking after her three young sons, plus promoting her latest children's book in the hugely popular Misty the Cloud series.

Dylan's fourth book in the series, Misty the Cloud: The Thing About Spring, comes out on February 20, is already in the top spot in the Amazon weather book chart, alongside her other three books.

It has also been ranked in the top spots by Step into Reading, and Dylan couldn't be more thrilled. "I truly can't thank you all enough for your support for Misty the Cloud!" she wrote alongside screen grabs of the books leading the charts.

"To have all the books in the series hold the top 4 spots in weather books on Amazon AND for a little Step into Reading book to rank as the #18 book overall, I’m without words! I’ve poured my heart and soul into these books…and to have to read and enjoy them is a dream come true!! @alankatzbooks and @scrimmle …you’re the best!!!"

Fans were quick to congratulate her, with one writing: "You pour your heart into everything you do and it shows, congratulations!" while another wrote: "Your books are incredible!! My children absolutely love them!!! Keep writing." A third added: "So very proud of you Dylan, keep writing!"

Dylan released her first children's book, Misty the Cloud: A very Stormy Day, in 2021, having written it during the pandemic while the world was in lockdown.

A first look at Dylan Dreyer's fourth children's book - out on February 20

It received rave reviews, resulting in her writing a second book, Misty the Cloud: Friends Through Rain or Shine, a year later. In 2023, she published a third in the franchise, Misty the Cloud: Fun Is in the Air.

Dylan spoke to HELLO! about the writing process and her career as a children's author shortly after publishing her second book, telling us it was actually her family who inspired her to start writing. "I never really thought about a children's book either," confessed Dylan.

© NBC Dylan Dreyer on the Today Show

"But my husband and I come up with crazy little stories and it came from one of those. We were on a plane and we imagined our suitcases going on a trip together. "My husband then said, 'what about making it about clouds?'

"This was perfect, what with me being a meteorologist. Clouds and emotions sort of work together. There's a weird parallel between how you're feeling and the weather.

© Instagram The NBC star with her husband and sons

"He and I started coming up with storylines about a cloud world and it just went from there. Dylan loves their creation and hopes others feel the same.

"I personally think this is even better than the first," the much-loved TV star said of the second book of the Misty and the Cloud collection.

© Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Dylan with her Today Show co-stars

"I think it's a cute story about compromise and friendship and you can't always get to do things your way.

"When you give in a little, beautiful things happen, you get along, the day gets better and in this case, you get a rainbow. "I love bringing the science into the story and letting kids learn about the weather. Hopefully everyone who reads it enjoys it."

