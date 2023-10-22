Today's Dylan Dreyer offended after being told to get personality coach at work - co-stars' reaction is priceless

Dylan Dreyer is a well-known face on the Today Show, having been a meteorologist and co-host of the Third Hour for years.

And while the NBC star loves her job on the morning news show, she hasn't always had it so good, admitting in a new interview that she was once left rather offended after being asked to go to a personality coach at a previous job!

Appearing in an interview as part of the Fireside Chat with NBCU Academy last week, Dylan spoke about her previous jobs while talking to NBC News Daily co-host Zinhle Essamuah.

VIDEO: Dylan Dreyer and the Today Show stars make important statement

She was joined by her Third Hour co-stars Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones. Discussing past jobs, she said: "I remember I had an anchor once who told me I wear too many rings and too much jewelry, and I was like 'well that's just mean,' but then I realise here I am doing the weather and I've got these bangle bracelets and I've got everything clanking around..."

"I've been to a voice coach several times, I started in this business...," Dylan admitted, as Craig interjected: "I love your voice!"

Dylan Dreyer admitted she had been asked to go to a personality coach by a past employer

She continued: "Well, before when I had my New Jersey accent.. not everyone liked my voice... so I was very offended when I've had news directors telling me they're sending me to a voice coach."

The mother-of-three then added: "I've been to a personality coach because I'm shy," whereby Craig couldn't control his laughter as he took in the revelation from his friend.

© NBC Dylan Dreyer admitted that she's naturally shy

"Why did you give him that?" Sheinelle asked, as Craig continued to laugh. "A personality coach?" he repeated as he asked Dylan to expand. "Well because I'm shy," she replied. "No you're not!" Craig replied.

"Not now, but it takes me a while to open up," she explained. Still laughing, Craig asked what the personality coach had to offer, to which the 41-year-old admitted: "He said 'I don't know what to do to help you, you just need to relax and get more comfortable!"

Dylan Dreyer has a close bond with her Today Show co-stars

"I love your personality," Zinhle chimed in, to which Craig quipped: "Because she had a coach!"

It's safe to say the Today Show anchors have a great friendship off air as well as on the show, and are constantly learning and growing on the job.

© NBC The Today Show team know how to have fun

Craig previously opened up about his relationship with his Today co-stars during an interview with HELLO! When asked about everyone's sense of humour, he said he found everyone funny, especially Al Roker, who he co-hosts the Third Hour with.

"Al is so funny. He's also so quick-witted. Some of it is born from his encyclopedic knowledge of everything. He's wit smart. That's also because he's been around longer. He knows more because he's seen and experienced more. He's as kind as he is funny."

He added of anchor Savannah Guthrie: "Her sense of humor is high brow. She's quite bright so her humor is quite bright too. She's very, very funny."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.