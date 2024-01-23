Dylan Dreyer in 'tears' as she mourns death of loved one in emotional new update

Dylan Dreyer has paid a heartfelt tribute to someone incredibly close to her in an emotional new message on social media.

The Today Show star took to Instagram at the start of the week to share footage of herself at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions golf competition, where she was seen hitting a ball on the golf course.

The caption explained that this particular shot had a lot of personal meaning for both Dylan and her husband, Brian Fichera, because it landed close to 'hole 18' which was named in honor of a late friend, Tim Wakefield, who recently passed away.

Dylan wrote in the caption: "A few months ago, we lost our dear friend #timwakefield. They honored him with his number on hole 18 at #hgvlpga. @fishlense and I had tears in our eyes when my ball landed within 10 feet from this tribute. We miss you every day Wake!!"

Dylan and her husband Brian are both keen golfers and have been taking part in the latest tournament over the past few days.

The couple are big fans of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions golf competition, and last year opened up to HELLO! about taking part ahead of the tournament.

The event brings together LPGA Tour winners to play alongside 50 of the biggest stars in sport, entertainment and music. Like last year, Brian was there to be Dylan's caddy, and the star spoke to HELLO! about working with her husband ahead of the event.

She said: "It's really fun for him to be my caddy. He is truly my biggest fan. If I make a good shot, he's the first to jump up and down for me. "He knows me so if I'm having a good round, he knows how to keep it going. He also knows how to snap me out of a bad round. He's the perfect caddy because he's in my head and he gets my mind right.

"Brian knows how to make me feel better. We get to be together every second and we don't get that enough. I'm truly looking forward to it and I think it'll be great fun for others to watch too."

Dylan and Brian often share snippets of their life on social media, and have gained a large fanbase as a result. The down-to-earth couple are raising three young children in a two-bedroom apartment in New York City.

They are parents to six-year-old Calvin, three-year-old Oliver, and one-year-old Rusty. And while Dylan often gets asked if she would ever add to her brood, the TV star admitted that she thinks she's "maxed out" while talking to HELLO! in 2022.

"I think I've maxed out now," she said, before admitting: "I wish I had started having kids sooner, because I really love everything about kids. "I never thought I would love it as much as I do. Being a mom is the best. I love fostering their ideas, I also somehow found more patience after becoming a mom."

Although she and Brian weren't always convinced that a family with children was in their future. "We didn't think we wanted kids at all," she said.

"We were living in New York City, traveling whenever we wanted to, doing whatever we wanted, and then suddenly it sort of came to us both. We were like 'let's have kids'. Both of us obviously love it."

The number three also holds a special place in Dylan and Brian's hearts as she explained: "When we decided to have children, I used to always want three. I grew up with two brothers, my husband is one of three. Three just feels right for us now."

Dylan's children have a magical childhood, spending the weeks in New York City, and a lot of the weekends and holidays by the beach.

The family have a beautiful beachside property just outside of the city, which boasts sea views and is seconds from the beach, meaning her sons have a lot of space to play and run around.

