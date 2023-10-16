Dylan Dreyer stuns in skinny jeans as she breaks into dance during unexpected moment on Today Show with co-stars

Dylan Dreyer is often admired for her sense of style and on Monday's Third Hour of the Today Show, she opted for another fashion-forward look.

The NBC star rocked a pair of black skinny jeans teamed with a checked navy top as she co-hosted the program with Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones.

What's more, Dylan and her co-stars were put to the test at the end of the program, as they were invited to take part in a live dance session with Kristen Sudeikis.

VIDEO: Dylan Dreyer dances live on the Today Show

Dylan was more than happy to join in, telling the audience at home that they should be doing the same as it "felt good."

The Third Hour often sees the panel get involved in workout sessions, and has seen many funny moments on the program as a result.

The Today Show star looked stylish in skinny jeans during the dance workout

Back in August, the stars exercised on the show to mark National Lazy Day, being joined by fitness coach Vicky Justiz, founder of the Daily Thrive app.

The segment got off to a hilarious start as Al attempted to introduce Vicky to the audience, while Sheinelle and Craig Melvin got the giggles and started laughing while sitting on their exercise mats on the floor.

© Getty Images The Today Show often do workouts live on the show

During the workout, Craig in particular struggled with the moves, and was less than impressed as a result.

The NBC star was less than impressed at the high intensity of the workout, and joked: "Some producer's going to lose their job!" Al then hilariously poked fun at his co-star and friend, pointing out Craig's struggles with the exercise task.

Dylan has been working on the Today Show for over a decade, and until the beginning of 2022, she was also a co-host on Weekend Today.

Dylan Dreyer and her husband Brian Fichera with their three children

The 41-year-old made the difficult decision in January last year to bow out of the popular weekend show in order to spend more time with her growing family.

At the time, she was visibly emotional as she said goodbye to her co-hosts and viewers on her very last show. She had started working on Weekend Today in 2012, just a month before getting married to husband Brian Fichera.

Dylan Dreyer with husband Brian Fichera

Since then, she's welcomed three children, with her youngest, Rusty, being born in September 2021. Admitting it wasn't an easy decision, she said: "I really don't want to step away, but I don't think I can do six days a week anymore. The boys certainly keep me busy."

Dylan has been making the most of her full weekends and has been making memories with her children. The star is incredibly relatable and often shares pictures of the realities of raising three young children in a New York City apartment.

© Getty Images Dylan has been working on the Today Show for over a decade

The meteorologist was interviewed on TV show PEOPLE in 2021 shortly after welcoming her youngest son, Rusty, about whether or not she was hoping to have any more children in the future.

The star swiftly answered: "We're done, we're tapped out." And in terms of trying again for a little girl, she replied, "This is the girl," and held up the book she had written, Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day.

