Madonna, 65, suffers surprise fall during Seattle concert

Over the weekend, Madonna experienced a surprising moment during her Seattle concert when she fell backwards in her chair.

The incident occurred while the pop icon was performing Open Your Heart, a classic from 1986, and was captured in several social media videos.

The fall seemed to happen after a dancer, assisting in sliding Madonna across the stage at Climate Pledge Arena, tripped.

Undeterred, Madonna, 65, quickly rolled onto her stomach and continued singing without missing a beat, laughing off the unexpected turn of events.

She then got back on her feet to conclude the performance, much to the admiration of her fans who praised her resilience and sense of humor online.

One fan tweeted, “@Madonna took a little fall on stage tonight in Seattle. She was a good sport about it. It was a great show,” highlighting the singer's positive attitude.

© Getty Images Madonna performs during The Celebration Tour

Another fan echoed this sentiment on Instagram, proclaiming, “Queen behavior. Nothing can keep Madonna down!”

Madonna is no stranger to onstage recoveries. She famously encountered a wardrobe mishap at the 2015 BRIT Awards when a long, flowing cape caused her to fall down a flight of stairs during her Living for Love performance.

She later humorously blamed the incident on her costume, designed by Armani, being tied too tightly.

© Kevin Mazur Madonna performs during opening night of The Celebration Tour

"Armani hooked me up! My beautiful cape was tied too tight!” she recalled, as reported by Vanity Fair. “But nothing can stop me and love really lifted me up! Thanks for your good wishes! I’m fine!”

The artist's Celebration Tour, which revisits the highlights of her illustrious four-decade career, will continue with its next show scheduled for Thursday at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC, Canada.

Despite its grand scale, the tour faced challenges, including a severe bacterial infection that landed Madonna in the ICU last summer, causing the postponement of the North American leg.

© Getty Madonna and Mercy James performed together on the first night of the Celebration tour

Reflecting on her health scare during a show at Brooklyn's Barclays Center in December, Madonna shared with the audience, as per USA Today, “It’s a miracle that I’m alive. I feel like I’m one of the lucky ones. … Let’s take a moment to be grateful.”

The Celebration Tour is set to wrap up on April 26 in Mexico City, marking the end of a journey through the musical epochs that define the Material Girl's enduring legacy.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.