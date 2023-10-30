Madonna's backstage lingerie is even more daring than her tour outfits - watch

Madonna is currently delighting fans each night on stage during her Celebration tour, but the 65-year-old proved she has just as much fan backstage, in an alluring new video.

The Holiday singer took to Instagram to share a video of herself wearing black satin lingerie with an oversized lumberjack shirt on top, filming herself from various angles as she pouts and poses for the camera. Watch the sultry clip below...

Explaining her skimpy attire, Madonna captioned the video: "It's hot in my dressing room," as she opens her cosy shirt to reveal her figure hugging bra.

Fans were delighted by the video, commenting: "Looking uber fabulous darling," and: "Imagine being this hot at 65?!"

A third echoed the sentiment, writing: "She's going to be hot for the rest of her life, because she has so much more than just beauty. She is the goddess of world music."

Another praised Madonna's reign as the best in the pop world, commenting: "How does it feel knowing there's no one above you? Being the ultimate, the only one queen of pop?"

While Madonna's attire steals the show in the clip, others were mesmerised by her eyes, which she had framed with ultra-long false lashes and graphic eyeliner. "Those eyes!" a fan praised.

We're so happy to see Madonna thriving, both on and off stage, as she recently went through a turbulent time when it comes to her health.

During a performance in Antwerp, the star reflected on her recent health struggles, commenting: "Less than four months ago, I was in a hospital and I was unconscious, and people were thinking, predicting that I might not make it."

With heartfelt emotion, she continued: “So, it’s a miracle that I’m here right now.”

Despite her stellar performance, Madonna added: "I must tell you, I don’t feel really well right now, but I can’t complain ’cause I’m alive."

What happened to Madonna?

In summer 2023, Madonna was admitted to the ICU due to a bacterial infection, with her manager Guy Oseary releasing a statement that read: "On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU.

“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

Following her ill health, Madonna thanked her children for their support, and they have continued to be by her side, with Lourdes, 27, Rocco, 23, David, 18, Mercy, 17, and twins Estere and Stella, 11, all joining their mother onstage at various points during the tour.

