Madonna reveals Kabbalah teacher saved her life after she 'passed out' in bathroom

Madonna has revealed how her Kabbalah teacher saved her life after she "passed out" on her bathroom floor.

During a performance in Brooklyn, New York, as part of her Celebration world tour, the songstress, 65, seemingly referenced her earlier bacterial infection and opened up about her terrifying ordeal which resulted in her being put in an induced coma for 48 hours.

Taking to the stage, she gave a personal shoutout to her Kabbalah teacher Shavawn, and shared: "There are some very important people in the room tonight that were with me at the hospital. There's one very important woman who dragged me to the hospital.

"I don't even remember; I passed out on my bathroom floor and woke up in the ICU... I was in an induced coma for 48 hours. She saved my life. Thank you Shavawn."

The 'Material Girl' hitmaker, who has followed Kabbalah since 1996, proceeded to thank her Kabbalah teacher for their unwavering support while she was hospitalised in a coma.

"The only voice I heard was his. I heard him say, 'Squeeze my hand,'" Madonna revealed.

Elsewhere in her candid speech, Madonna paid tribute to her six children who were also on hand to support Madonna during her stint in hospital.

Reaching out to Lourdes, Rocco, David, Mercy James and twins Estere and Stelle, the pop icon continued: "When I first became conscious and I saw my six incredible children sitting around me - by the way, I had to almost die to get all my kids in one room".

The Celebration Tour, initially scheduled to start in mid-July in North America, was postponed following Madonna's health downturn, sparking concern among her fans worldwide.

She was hospitalized in the ICU for several days due to a severe bacterial infection, with reports alleging that she experienced acute septic shock and was treated with Narcan.

This isn't the first time Madonna has spoken about her health ordeal. During the Paris segment of her tour, the singer got candid about her experience and disclosed: "I was infected with some bacteria that nobody knows about. And there is a 40% mortality rate.

"When I woke up, I saw all my children around me and I thought this is what will save me. My children will save me. It's not me who saved them".

Madonna shares eldest daughter Lourdes Leon, 27, with fitness trainer Carlos Leon and eldest son Rocco, 23, with her film director ex-husband Guy Ritchie. Beyond this, she also has four adopted children from Malawi: David, 18, Mercy James, 17, and twins Stella and Estere, 11.

The blended family split their time between Madonna's incredible properties spanning England, Portugal, and the US. She owns a dazzling £10 million Georgian townhouse in London, a palatial home in Lisbon and a sprawling mansion in Los Angeles' gated Hidden Hills community.