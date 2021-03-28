Bindi Irwin's brother shares sweetest photo of her newborn baby: 'Let the uncle adventures begin' Bindi and husband Chandler welcomed their daughter on 25 March

Bindi Irwin's younger brother is relishing his new role as an uncle.

Following the arrival of Bindi's first child, a little girl named Grace, Robert took to Instagram to share a beautiful snapshot showing him cradling the newborn baby.

He sweetly wrote: "Let the uncle adventures begin! Love you so much, Grace. This little one picked the two best parents in the entire world. The most incredible, caring and strong Mum... and the funnest, coolest and kindest Dad. Love you three so much - I can't wait for this exciting journey ahead!"

Bindi, 22, was among the first to comment on Robert's post, writing: "Thank you for being the greatest brother. Grace loves you so much! We all do."

Her husband, Chandler Powell, also shared a message for the 17-year-old. "We all love you Funcle Robert!" he wrote.

Proud new uncle Robert shared a sweet snapshot of baby Grace

Bindi and Chandler were married in a private ceremony at Australia Zoo in March 2020. They welcomed baby Grace, their first child, exactly one year later.

Announcing her daughter's safe arrival this week, Bindi shared the first photo of Grace and wrote: "March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter. Grace Warrior Irwin Powell.

Bindi and Chandler welcomed their daughter on 25 March

"Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s.

"Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior.

Bindi announced Grace's safe arrival on Instagram

"Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad. There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed."

