Strictly's Ellie Leach and Bobby Brazier make red carpet debut amid romance rumours

Strictly stars Bobby Brazier and Ellie Leach stepped out on the red carpet together for the first time on Wednesday night.

The EastEnders actor, 20, and the former Coronation Street star, 22, were pictured posing alongside each other at the Lyric Theatre in London for the Hadestown play press night.

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Ellie Leach and Bobby Brazier made their red carpet debut on Wednesday night

The pair, who first met while both competing on the latest series of Strictly, have sparked romance rumours in recent weeks after taking part in the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour.

Bobby and Ellie were matching in black outfits for the outing, with the actress opting for a sleek leather jacket, paired with black trousers and heels. Meanwhile, Bobby teamed his dark shirt and navy trousers with a long black coat.

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock The pair stepped out together at the Hadestown play press night in London

It comes shortly after they both responded to the rumours whilst attending the TV Choice Awards.

Speaking to The Sun on the red carpet, Bobby addressed the speculation. "Ellie is a sweetheart, look at her…she's beautiful, she's amazing, she's good at what she does," he explained. "She's a good dancer. She is a lovely lovely friend of mine."

© Getty Bobby addressed the romance rumours at the TV Choice Awards

When asked if things could become romantic, he replied: "She's a lovely, lovely, lovely friend of mine."

He didn't deny a future romance, however, and joked: "I don't know…you'll have to see what she says!"

© Instagram Ellie (bottom right) and Bobby (top left) are said to have grown close while rehearsing for the Strictly Come Dancing Live! tour

Similarly, Ellie chose to keep her lips sealed. "We're all on tour together, it's been really nice to actually spend time with each other," she said. "During the show, you're with your partner all the time really and you don’t really get to see any of the other pros or celebrities. So on tour we have really bonded and it does feel like a big family. It's been so much fun."

Ellie and Bobby's rumoured romance comes after speculation over the relationship between the Corrie star and her dance partner Vito Coppola. The pair, who lifted the glitterball trophy in December, became close friends whilst dancing on the BBC show, sparking rumours that they were dating.

© Instagram Ellie and Vito became close friends whilst dancing together on Strictly

Both Ellie and Vito repeatedly played down reports of a romance between them, with Ellie denying that they were dating during an appearance on This Morning. Watch the moment in the video below.

WATCH: Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola probed over romance rumours

"Honestly we've been having the most amazing time dancing, we've been a really strong bond and a friendship that will last forever... We're really lucky to have that bond and we'll be friends for life," she said.

Vito added: "I love that word! We had a beautiful bond, a good bond. When you connect with a person straight away, I'm a very first impressions person... you choose the people and I'm so so lucky to have you in my life."

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Ellie and Vito won the competition in December

When host Craig Doyle remarked on the pair's chemistry, they both laughed, with Ellie rejecting the notion, saying: "No, no!"