Tim McGraw's daughter praised as she talks about love in powerful post following relationship update with Lincoln Lawyer star

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's youngest daughter, Audrey McGraw, 22, is celebrating her first Valentine's Day with boyfriend Manuel García-Rulfo, star of Lincoln Lawyer, 42.

The pair have been dating for some time, although only confirmed their romance after several months of rumors at the end of January, with Audrey posting a picture of Manuel on her Instagram feed.

Since then, she's been sharing several cryptic messages, including a post dedicated to love.

Ten days after posting a photo of her boyfriend online, Audrey shared several pages from a book aptly named, Love.

Quotes included: "I love you without knowing how, or when, or where. I love you straightforwardly, without complexities or pride, so I love you because I know no other way than this: where I does not exist, nor you, so close that your hand on my chest is my hand, so close that your eyes close as I fall asleep."

Audrey simple captioned the post: "Quotes from a book called 'Love'." Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "I love this so much," while another wrote: "How good you look in love with Manu." A third added: "Wow Audrey, very powerful."

Audrey's photo of Manuel hadn't been captioned, but more than confirmed that the pair were an item. Comments included: "Lincoln Lawyer!!" alongside praising hands and red heart emoji, along with: "Who is this cutie?" and: "@manu_rulfo looking good and loving the smile."

Manuel Garcia Rulfo and Audrey McGraw are dating

In August, both Audrey and Manuel had shared photos online from their trip to Germany, subtly hinting that they were together.

They had previously posted some pictures from another trip to Mexico too. While Audrey or Manuel are yet to say anything about their relationship, from the photos they have shared, it looks like they are more than happy together.

© Jason Kempin Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are doting parents to three daughters

Audrey is the youngest daughter of Faith and Tim, and is an aspiring actress and singer. She's currently a student at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, and appears to split her time between the two campuses, located in New York City and Los Angeles.

Her older sister Gracie, 26, is an aspiring Broadway star living in New York City, while middle sister Maggie, 25, has a Master's degree in Sustainability Science and Practice from Stanford, and is working in Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

© Danielle Del Valle Tim is incredibly protective over his daughters

Faith and Tim have previously opened up about their thoughts on their daughters dating during a joint appearance on The Ellen Show back in 2017.

It transpires that out of the two, Tim is the more "tough" parent when it comes to potential partners. Tim admitted that when one of his daughters attended a winter formal with a bunch of boys, he "had a sledgehammer over my shoulder. But that was on purpose."

He explained: "Well look, you don't want to be mean, but when someone's taking your daughter somewhere, you want to induce a healthy amount of respect…" before cheekily quipping: "And fear."

© Instagram Audrey McGraw is a model and student

Faith agreed, and though she said she was initially "soft" on the whole dating situation, she then revealed: "After… when you go through it for the first time – for those of you who have daughters out there – all of a sudden I became this animal," joking: "[I was like,] 'Do it, take the sledgehammer.' Whatever you have to do!"

