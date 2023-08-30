Audrey McGraw, 21, seemingly confirms romance with Lincoln Lawyer star Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, 42: all the clues

Audrey McGraw appears to have confirmed her romance with Netflix star Manuel Garcia-Rullfo, with the pair sharing pictures on their Instagram Stories of the vacation they are taking together in Germany.

Audrey, the 21-year-old daughter of country superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, took to her Instagram account on Wednesday August 30, to reveal that she was in Germany, posting a snap of the local architecture in a square before adding a boomerang video of The Lincoln Lawyer actor walking along the river.

© Instagram Audrey posed a black and white video of Manuel

Manuel, 42, then shared similar pictures of the same square, alongside a picture taken by his companion of him drinking a beer. "When in [German flag,]." he captioned the post, alongside a German flag emoji.

In the picture, he was wearing a flat cap; in Audrey's video he wore the same cap but backwards.

© Instagram Manuel revealed he was in Germany

Rumors of their romance have been circling for some time; they have both shared the same intimate pictures taken by Manuel of Audrey including one of her in white lingerie hidden behind a sheer curtain.

In mid-June, Audrey, who is also an actress, shared pictures of an unidentified man lounging on a sunchair with his arms stretched back towards the camera which was positioned behind him.

© Instagram Audrey and Manuel shared pictures from the same location, Audrey's on the left

"Ven mama, ven!" she captioned the post in Spanish, which translates as "come mom, come," but is also used as a term of endearment not just reserved for mothers.

A follower quipped in the comments: "Hard launch?" which Audrey liked. She also shared a carousel of pictures taken at Copa Del Sol (Cup of the Sun) in Careyes, Mexico, and a week later Manuel shared pictures someone had taken of him at the same spot.

In the snaps he was taking pictures back of his companion, and he captioned the post: "My sweet Caroline." Caroline is Audrey's middle name, and she replied with a kissing emoji. Four weeks later she shared further pictures from that same venue, including a picture of a man looking out over the horizon, and simply writing: "Catching the horizon."

In mid-July, Manuel also shared a beautiful picture of a woman with long dark hair hiding behind a sheer curtain and with her hands crossed in front of her face. The unknown woman wore a long white silk slip with intricate cutout detailing across the chest, and Audrey commented on the grid post with a heart emoji.

Two weeks later, Audrey shared a post from the same set of pictures, this time with her hands in prayer in front of her face. "Open your eyes," she captioned the post.

HELLO! has contacted reps for Audrey and Manuel for comment.

Audrey is an aspiring model and singer, and has showcased her talent on several occasions via her Instagram platform, where she has uploaded footage of her singing and playing the piano. The 21-year-old is currently studying in NYC, where her older sister, actress and singer Gracie, 26, also lives.

Manuel is a Mexican actor who studied at the New York Film Academy. He has also appeared in Murder on the Orient Express and 6 Underground with Ryan Reynolds.

© Jason Kempin Audrey, left, with her parents and rarely-seen sister Maggie

Their decision to seemingly go public with the romance comes as Netflix has renewed The Lincoln Lawyer for a third season.

"We’re thrilled to bring back The Lincoln Lawyer for a third season. Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez have taken us deeper into Mickey Haller’s world, building out characters and stories that have connected with our global audience, and we look forward to seeing what they have in store for everyone’s favorite lawyer," said Netflix’s VP of Scripted Series, Peter Friedlander.

Season two of the hit series premiered on July 6 2023 and was based on the fourth book in the Lincoln Lawyer series, 'The Fifth Witness'. The series follows Mickey Haller (played by Manuel) who runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln car, and takes on any case across Los Angeles. Season two landed in the top 10 Netflix shows in 81 countries in its first four weeks.