Wendy Williams's life of tragedy revealed after dementia diagnosis age 59

Wendy Williams, renowned as America's most provocative talk show host, candidly opens up about her tumultuous journey to fame in the gripping trailer for her upcoming documentary, Where is Wendy Williams?

At 59, Wendy's pursuit of fame from as young as six years old unfolds as a tale of both triumph and heartbreaking sacrifice.

The documentary offers an unflinching look into Wendy's life, showcasing moments of vulnerability, including scenes of her inebriated, emotional, and physically struggling, alongside her startling admission of financial distress despite her previous $10 million per season earnings from the 14-season run of the Wendy Williams Show.

The documentary, set to premiere on Lifetime, marks Wendy's first public appearance in over a year, shocking fans with the revelation of her financial and health struggles.

© NBC Wendy Williams in 2021

Known for her fearless commentary and clashes with celebrities, Wendy once commanded over 1.6 million viewers daily, becoming a beloved figure in pop culture. However, "Where is Wendy Williams?" shifts the focus onto Wendy herself, revealing the personal cost of her public persona.

Wendy's manager, Will Selby, is seen in the trailer attempting to address her drinking, highlighting the severity of her situation.

© Johnny Nunez Wendy in 2023

Wendy's own words in the documentary underscore the precariousness of fame and fortune, as she confesses to facing financial ruin. The documentary also touches on her health concerns, with Wendy querying the need for a neurological assessment.

Her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., reflects on Wendy's ability to mask her struggles, pointing to deeper issues beneath her composed exterior.

© Raymond Hall Wendy Williams in 2021

This narrative took a somber turn with the announcement from Wendy's care team that she was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and primary progressive aphasia, conditions shared by actor Bruce Willis.

This diagnosis followed a period marked by Wendy's battles with cocaine addiction, alcoholism, and Graves' disease, leading to her being placed under a financial guardianship in 2022.

Wendy's family, in a revealing interview with People magazine, expressed their frustration and concern over her well-being, indicating a lack of communication and access to Wendy.

Over the years, Wendy has openly shared her personal battles with her audience, from her struggles with weight and plastic surgery to her tumultuous marriages, most notably to her former manager Kevin Hunter.

© Bravo Wendy has been diagnosed with dementia

Despite her past successes and celebrity feuds that bolstered her show's ratings, Wendy's life has taken a stark turn. Her journey to fame began in the US Virgin Islands as a DJ, where her penchant for controversy quickly became apparent.

Wendy's candid discussions about her cocaine addiction and her "functioning addict" status reveal the complexities of her rise to fame. Despite overcoming her addiction in the late 1990s, Wendy's personal life continued to be fraught with challenges, including her relationship with Kevin Hunter and the breakdown of her marriage.

Wendy's transition from radio to television saw her tone down her contentious style for daytime TV, though she remained unafraid to critique celebrities, often sparking backlash. Her health issues became publicly known when she fainted on air in 2017, later revealing struggles with Graves' Disease and lymphedema.

The final seasons of the Wendy Williams Show were marred by health and personal issues, leading to its abrupt cancellation in 2022.

Wendy once declared she was living her "best life," a sentiment that now, in light of her dementia diagnosis, reflects a poignant chapter in the life of a woman who has navigated the heights of fame and the depths of personal struggle with unwavering resilience.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.