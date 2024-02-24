Taylor Swift enjoys romantic boat date with Travis Kelce ahead of beau jetting back to Las Vegas

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared a romantic evening strolling by a marina in Sydney, showcasing their growing affection for one another.

Captured in a video by @karmaisacat.1989, the couple was seen holding hands, their joy evident as they navigated the waterfront.

The serenity of the marina, with the gentle sounds of water lapping against the boats, provided a picturesque backdrop for their date night.

Both 34, Taylor and Travis exuded happiness, their smiles lighting up the marina. Taylor opted for a playful pink short-sleeved T-shirt paired with denim shorts and black strappy shoes, while Travis complemented her casual look in a blue short-sleeved T-shirt, dark blue shorts, and crisp white sneakers.

The timing of their marina visit remains a mystery, especially since Travis had to depart Sydney on Saturday, heading back to Las Vegas to rejoin his Chiefs teammates in their 2024 Super Bowl victory celebrations.

Despite the brief nature of his visit, Travis and Taylor managed to create memorable moments, including a trip to the Sydney Zoo. There, amidst the charm of koalas, their bond seemed to strengthen as they explored hand in hand.

Taylor, who has been in Sydney for her Eras Tour performances, welcomed Travis to her show on Friday.

Travis, spotted in the VIP section adorned with friendship bracelets, enthusiastically supported Taylor, engaging with the music and the crowd, and sharing guitar picks.

In a sweet gesture during her performance, Taylor directed a loving nod to Travis with the lyrics “That’s my man” from her song “Willow,” and even personalized her “Karma” song lyrics to celebrate their connection: “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.”

The evening culminated in a heartfelt kiss between Taylor and Travis after her concert, a testament to their growing affection.

Although it's uncertain if Travis will make another trip to Australia, Taylor's schedule will see her in Sydney until February 26, before she continues her tour to Singapore.

