Jason Kelce and wife Kylie spotted in London pub ahead of Taylor Swift's show

Taylor Swift is due to perform in London on Friday, and amongst the crowd will be her boyfriend's brother, Jason Kelce, and his wife Kylie McDevitt.

The duo were spotted in the capital city ahead of the gig as they dined at the Ship Tavern in Holborn, central London. A source confirmed to HELLO!: "Travis and Kylie came into the pub and he was wearing a patterned brown shirt, tan shorts and flip flops."

They shared that the former NFL player was he was in "good spirits and appeared to be happy and smiling". Jason and Kylie were even happy enough to take some selfies with fans inside the pub.

Taylor is due to play in Wembley Arena after touring UK cities including Edinburgh, Liverpool and Cardiff. Ahead of her gig in London, Buckingham Palace paid tribute to the 'Cruel Summer' singer with a unique Changing of the Guard.

To the tune of the singer's hit 'Shake It Off', guards were seen changing position as the hit was performed by a brass band. The royal family's social media accounts even referred to the song's lyrics, saying: "Can't stop, won't stop grooving."

Jason retired from his NFL glory back in March, holding an emotional press conference where he confirmed that he would be hanging up his boots.

"Thank you, Philadelphia," he said. "From the bottom of my heart, thank you for letting me represent this city and allowing me into your homes every Sunday.

"Growing up, it has truly been a privilege. You have all been so good to me and my family. Growing up in Cleveland, I watched all of my favourite athletes leave the city. Hell, my whole team left the city."

He continued: "It has always been a goal of mine to play my whole career in one city, and I couldn't have dreamt a better one and a better fit if I try.

"I don't know what's next, but I look forward to the new challenges and opportunities that await, and I know that I carry with me the lessons from my time here."