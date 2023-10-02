Ben Shephard enjoys rare outing with wife Annie after This Morning move reports

Ben Shephard and his wife Annie looked picture-perfect as they attended a star-studded event on Sunday night.

The couple, who have been married for nearly two decades, were among the many guests who attended the after-show party following the first night for An Evening with Anton du Beke at the London Palladium.

© getty Ben Shephard and his wife Annie at the aftershow party following An Evening with Anton du Beke on Sunday

Looking perfectly in sync, the Good Morning Britain presenter looked handsome in a dark teal blue shirt and aubergine jacket while his wife Annie was dressed to the nines in a crush velvet blazer and black leather effect trousers.

Other celebrity guests included Ben's GMB co-host Kate Garraway, Loose Women's Ruth Langsford, Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice and Strictly judge Shirley Ballas.

© getty Ben with his GMB co-host Kate Garraway

The rare outing for Ben and Annie comes shortly after it was reported that This Morning show bosses are looking to poach the beloved presenter to replace Phillip Schofield.

On Friday's GMB, his good friend and co-host Kate addressed the ongoing speculation and joked that Good Morning Britain was trying to win Ben back. Click the video below to see what happened…

WATCH: GMB's Kate Garraway addresses Ben Shephard's switch to This Morning

Ben had raved about his presenting gig on This Morning last week, and revealed that Gino D'Acampo had even cooked the presenters an amazing cheesecake on the show, and Kate had the best response.

"I felt a little back like…you know when your kids go round someone else's house, and go, 'Oh Sophie's mum makes amazing bolognese,' that's what it felt like for all of us," she said. "So, we didn't want to be outdone here and we've been working very hard on a cheesecake."

© getty Anton du Beke with his wife Hannah at the aftershow party

Meanwhile, away from the TV screens, Ben and his wife Annie are proud parents to two sons: Sam, 18, and Jack, 15. While Ben keeps much of his family life under wraps, the presenter occasionally shares rare insights into his relationship with Annie.

During a chat with close friend Kate Thornton on her podcast, White Wine Question Time, Ben offered a candid glimpse inside the early days of their romance whilst they were students at the University of Birmingham.

© Instagram Ben shares two children with his wife Annie

"We met at university - so you knew Annie when I just got into the telly - and I was sort of a mere puppy when it came to the world of broadcasting media," he explained.

"She has been through all this with me - the highs and the lows of all that experience. And she is still here, somehow is still putting up with me which to this day, I can't quite believe that I am extraordinarily lucky."