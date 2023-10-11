Ben Shephard and wife Annie look utterly besotted in rare photo

GMB star Ben Shephard delighted fans on Tuesday with a poignant black-and-white portrait featuring his rarely-seen wife, Annie.

In the image, which was shared on Instagram, Annie is pictured with her arms lovingly wrapped around her hubby in a touching display of affection. The happy couple had their eyes closed and could be seen smiling warmly.

WATCH: Ben Shephard makes rare comments about wife Annie during GMB appearance

For the special photoshoot, Ben looked dapper in a smart jumper, whilst his wife Annie looked her usual polished self in a stylish jumpsuit.

Ben shared the image in honour of photographer Ray Burmiston's 'Take a Moment' campaign which encourages people to take a few seconds every day in the name of mental health.

The campaign's website continues: "Take A Moment is back in the West End, exhibiting on Piccadilly Lights and within the National Portrait Gallery to encourage everyone to pause, upload their 'eyes closed selfie' and become part of the art."

Ben included a heartfelt caption beneath his post which read: "So me and @annieshepharddesign were lucky enough to be snapped by the incredible @rayburmiston (he's not bad at this photography malarkey is he) for his @takeamoment.uk campaign."

© Getty Ben and Annie exchanged vows in 2004

He went on to say: "It's been a privilege to be a part of, both Annie and I took a moment and would encourage you to remember to take a moment for yourself today for #worldmentalhealthday #takeamoment2023 thanks to Ray and his @takeamoment.uk team for a really important campaign it’s been amazing to see all the pics of people #takingamoment and joining in."

The TV star's post quickly garnered attention, with fans flocking to the comments section to share their thoughts.

© Getty Ben Shephard and wife Annie at the No Time To Die premiere at Royal Albert Hall in 2021

"What a gorgeous pic and such a brilliant cause," gushed one, while another chimed in: "Absolutely gorgeous you two."

A third penned: "My heart bursts, what a gorgeous photo!" and a fourth added: "What a lovely photo and for a great cause @benshephardofficial would also look great on the wall in the Shephard household."

© Getty The couple share two children together

Lovebirds Ben and Annie said "I do" in 2004. The university sweethearts tied the knot on a private island off the coast of Devon, and Annie looked every inch the beautiful bride in a chic fur coat which she wore layered over her wedding dress.

Together they share two sons: Sam, 18, and Jack, 15. While Ben keeps much of his family life under wraps, the presenter has occasionally shared rare insights into his relationship with Annie.

© Instagram Ben and Annie live in London with their two boys

During a chat with close friend Kate Thornton on her podcast, White Wine Question Time, Ben revealed: "We met at university - so you knew Annie when I just got into the telly - and I was sort of a mere puppy when it came to the world of broadcasting media.

"She has been through all this with me - the highs and the lows of all that experience. And she is still here, somehow is still putting up with me which to this day, I can't quite believe that I am extraordinarily lucky."