Adele reveals what she's most anxious about living at home in the UK: 'I have been scared'

Adele is continuing to get candid during her ongoing Weekends with Adele Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The 35-year-old British songstress opened up to her audience during her latest weekend show about previously living in the United Kingdom and her anxiety about riding the tube.

"I wasn't even scared to be on the tube. I loved it. It reminded me of my teenage years," she revealed, explaining that she had developed a fear of the London Underground because of the 2005 terror attacks.

Commonly known as 7/7, the 7 July, 2005 bombing of four London public transportation spots during the morning rush hour remains one of the UK's deadliest terrorist attacks in history, leaving 52 dead and more than 700 injured.

"I haven't really been on the tube In England, not since I've been famous," Adele continued. "It is since we had a terror attack there. I have been scared because I get claustrophobic."

However, that all changed when she had tickets to see ABBA's Mamma Mia! The Party at the O2, and she had no other choice but to take the tube.

© Getty Images The singer opened up during her show about her reluctance to ride the London Underground

She set the scene: "So it was Friday night and I had an appointment before. So I had to get there in like 45 minutes and it's like a two-hour drive really in traffic. So I had to get on the tube, and my appointment required me to be in full hair and makeup. So I very much looked like Adele the singer."

However, she was able to commute without getting recognized, adding: "I got on the tube and I had a mask on. I did have lots of security guards with me in fairness and a few friends, but we were all very under the radar and I felt right at home. You'll never guess what happened, but I [expletive] fell asleep!"

© Getty Images The singer now lives in Los Angeles with her son and new husband Rich Paul

Adele still managed to make the event on time, and eventually got spotted a few times by fans along the way. "Anyways I loved it. And then I got to the O2 and I had to walk through thousands and thousands of people. People started recognizing me then, but I was [expletive] out of time."

The "Rolling in the Deep" hitmaker has since set down roots in Los Angeles with her son Angelo, 11, and new husband Rich Paul, and admitted in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter that she loved living in LA. Check out just how much she's adapting to life in the States below...

"It's still sometimes strange, but I like it because I get left alone in L.A., which sounds weird," Adele explained. "And for anyone that has never been to L.A., you assume it would be the opposite.

"But there are so many famous people here that they don't waste their time. Because if I see I'm being followed, I'll cancel my day and I'll drive out to Palm Springs and back."

© Instagram "I like it because I get left alone in L.A., which sounds weird."

She remarked on how much of a contrast it can be to living elsewhere, adding: "I wouldn't say it can be frenzied sometimes elsewhere, but it's just, I've got 20 minutes wherever. 'Is that Adele?' By the time they realize it is, I've got to leave. And I just don't get that here."

