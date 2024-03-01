Inside the BRITs 2024 pre-party goody bag worth thousands

One of the biggest nights in British music is nearly upon, and to make sure all celebrity attendees are preened to perfection for the Brit Awards, they have been handed a seriously incredible goody bag worth thousands of pounds.
Ahead of the Warner Music afterparty, which will be held at the Nomad Hotel in Covent Garden on Saturday night, Warner has sent out a selection of treats – and we are jealous!
This year's gifting is worth over £7k and includes an annual Everyman Cinema membership, Loop Experience Plus Earplugs, Discotheque Fragrances candle and a DKNY gift.
Other items include Dr Haus Dermatology skin consultation and £1,000 discount of Ultherapy Skin Tightening treatment and an Ouno App chauffeur car voucher worth £300.
Take a look at the full list of everything in the Brit Awards invite box:
- Dinner for two at the Nomad Hotel
- Annual Everyman Cinema membership
- Ned Vault membership with £500 credit
- Contemporary British artists Phillip and Charlotte Colbert gifts including limited edition necklaces
- Dr Haus Dermatology skin consultation and £1,000 discount of Ultherapy Skin Tightening treatment
- DKNY gift
- Ouno App chauffeur car voucher worth £300
- Dr Levy Booster Serum
- LED Light Activated 3in1 Kit teeth whitening by Mahsa
- Specially designed Ciroc Vodka created especially for the Warner Music Brit Awards party
- DS & Durga Candle
- Voucher for Cryotherapy and Biohacking to help with digital detoxing at ReposeSpace
- Gift from iconic streetwear brand Aries Arise
- Shleep Mask
- Olivanna Instant Hydra Glow Mask
- Fjor Hydrolytic Enzyme Powered skincare
- Kodak Step Touch Instant Print camera plus film
- Revive Moisturising Renewal cream
- Nomad Hotel Cocktail Book
- Timex Watch
- Maison Francis Kurkdjian Perfume
- Loop Experience Plus Earplugs
- Royal Fern Retinol Serum
- Discotheque Fragrances candle
- De-liver-ance: Antioxidant Liver Detox Supplements