Inside the BRITs 2024 pre-party goody bag worth thousands

One of the biggest nights in British music is nearly upon, and to make sure all celebrity attendees are preened to perfection for the Brit Awards, they have been handed a seriously incredible goody bag worth thousands of pounds.

Ahead of the Warner Music afterparty, which will be held at the Nomad Hotel in Covent Garden on Saturday night, Warner has sent out a selection of treats – and we are jealous!

Inside the BRITs pre-party goody bag by Warner

This year's gifting is worth over £7k and includes an annual Everyman Cinema membership, Loop Experience Plus Earplugs, Discotheque Fragrances candle and a DKNY gift.

Other items include Dr Haus Dermatology skin consultation and £1,000 discount of Ultherapy Skin Tightening treatment and an Ouno App chauffeur car voucher worth £300.

Take a look at the full list of everything in the Brit Awards invite box: