Jennifer Lopez reveals the very moment she 'hit rock bottom'

In her deeply personal new documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, Jennifer Lopez bravely opens up about her journey through challenging and abusive relationships, marking a period where she felt at her lowest.

At 54, married to Ben Affleck, 51, Jennifer reflects on past dynamics where expressions of love were misaligned with actions, prompting a profound realization about self-worth and the courage to demand better.

"There were people in my life who said 'I love you' and then didn’t do things that were kind of in line with the word love," she shares, emphasizing the dissonance between words and actions in her experiences.

"You have to hit rock bottom where you’re in situations so uncomfortable and so painful that you finally go, 'I don’t want this anymore,'" Jennifer disclosed, without specifying the individuals involved.

© Getty Jennifer Lopez

Her narrative is one of emerging clarity from confusion, likening her struggle to escape abusive scenarios to navigating through fog.

It wasn't until a therapist prompted her to consider how she'd advise her daughter in a similar predicament that her path became unmistakable: "It was so clear. I’d tell her get out of here and never look back, but for me, it was so clouded and complicated."

© Getty Jennifer Lopez talks about hitting rock bottom

Jennifer, mother to twins Max and Emme, 16, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and previously married to Ojani Noa and Cris Judd, has also been linked romantically with notable figures such as Diddy, Alex Rodriguez, and Casper Smart.

Her revelations extend beyond personal abuse, touching on her relationship with Ben, who she admits was hesitant to participate in her documentary.

© Andrew Toth J.Lo once dated A-Rod

His initial reluctance, as shared during a screening at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles, underscored the vulnerability inherent in her artistic expression.

"I just said to him during one of the parts of the movie, I was like, 'Is this weird?' He's like, 'Yes.' I said, 'You're crazy.' I told him he was crazy, not me. But I know that I'm the crazy one. I get that part," she recounted.

© Getty Images Jennifer married Ben Affleck in 2022

Jennifer's insistence on the necessity of vulnerability as an artist – to delve into the genuine facets of the human experience – speaks to her commitment to authenticity, even when it entails confronting fears and sharing intimate reflections without the veil of a character or script.

"I think people would think I'm so used to being in front of a camera and I'm quite comfortable with it, and that is true. I am comfortable with it. But when you are kind of sharing your... you don't have a script that you're reading and playing a character or you're not singing a song that you've written and is going to go out to the world, but you're just living your life and really sharing your deepest thoughts, because that's what you have to explore to tell this story and to do what you're trying to do. That one for me was very scary," she elucidated.

In tracing the evolution of her love story with Ben, which ignited on the set of Jersey Girl"in 2002, led to an engagement, a subsequent breakup in 2004, and a heartwarming reunion in July 2021 culminating in marriage a year later.

