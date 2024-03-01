Who is Kristin Cavallari’s young, 24-year-old new beau?

Kristin Cavallari, the renowned Laguna Beach alum, is happily showcasing her blossoming romance with Mark Estes, 24, her new beau, to the world.

In February 2024, the 37-year-old reality TV star took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their romantic getaway in Los Cabos, Mexico.

This announcement came after her split from ex-husband Jay Cutler in 2020, with whom she shares three children: Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor.

In a conversation with E! News back in June 2023, Kristin had emphasized her focus on enjoying life post-divorce, saying, "I've had a lot of fun in the last few years, just really focusing on my friends and getting to hang out with my friends again, because I didn't get to do that for a long time."

Mark, now a significant part of Kristin's life, boasts an interesting background, including a dual residence in Montana and Nashville, aligning with Kristin’s current home base.

Despite previously expressing a desire to steer clear of the Nashville dating scene, it appears Kristin found a compelling reason to reconsider after meeting Mark.

His college football career spanned Montana State University and Montana Tech, culminating in November 2023 with the Montana Tech Orediggers.

Mark's social media presence is noteworthy, with over 70,000 TikTok followers and a significant role in the TikTok collective Montana Boyz, celebrated for their "cowboy life" content in Montana.

The couple's relationship, sparked on social media, quickly progressed to them making it Instagram official in February 2024.

Kristin affectionately captioned their Mexico vacation photo, "He makes me happy," garnering supportive comments from friends and fans alike, including Kaitlyn Bristowe and Bethenny Frankel.

The 13-year age difference between the couple has been a topic of conversation among fans, but the couple's connection transcends age.

Kristin in her pursuit of love as a single parent, has been candid about the importance of her children's approval and the potential of her partners to step into a parental role.

She shared with ET, "I'll go out with certain guys, and I'm like, they're great, but can I picture them as a stepdad? And I'm like, 'No!' And that's the biggest part of my life."

