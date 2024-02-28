Jennifer Hudson has surprising response when asked about relationship with Common

Jennifer Hudson has been keeping her relationship with Common mainly out of the spotlight, although appeared to go public with their romance in January when he appeared as a guest on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

The EGOT winner has since given the most hilarious - if not surprising - response when asked about her boyfriend.

Jennifer appeared on The Jimmy Kimmel Show on Tuesday night, and the conversation soon turned to the recent episode of her own show, where Common and her both described who they were dating, without revealing names, until it was clear that they were talking about each other.

As Jimmy reflected on the sweet moment on the show, Jennifer teased: "Is that what you gathered because I thought he was dating Whoopi Goldberg?"

The singer was then asked by Jimmy if she found it hard interviewing guests like Common, because she clearly knew him so well.

© Getty Images Jennifer Hudson was asked about her relationship with Common this week

She replied: "I find it more difficult to interview someone I'm a huge fan of. Which is most of my guests, but that's when I freak out the most," she replied. "I like people that I'm more familiar with because it's more like a conversation."

When Common appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the mother-of-one turned to him and said: "Let's get down to business, Mr. Common. I'm a host, and so I have to ask you this question, because everybody always wants to know this. Are you dating anyone?"

© Christopher Polk Jennifer Hudson and Common were first linked in 2022

He revealed he was in fact dating "one of the most beautiful people I've ever met, in life," and coyly revealed it was Jennifer when he said: "She's smart. She loves God. She has something real down-to-earth about her.

"She's talented. But I set my standard kind of high because she had to have an EGOT," adding: "She had to win an Oscar [for] her first movie. I set my standard high. She had to get her own talk show."

© Instagram The EGOT winner with her son David

Jennifer and Common were first rumored to be dating in 2022, and shortly after he appeared on JHud's show, the star opened up about the possibility of marriage when appearing on Today with Hoda & Jenna.

"I feel like I have grown and the work that I've done on myself has allowed me to see that I am a marrying type," he replied, when asked if Jennifer could be "the one".

© Stacy Revere Jennifer Hudson performing at the All Star Game halftime show, which Common also attended to show support

He went on to say that he will know "when the time is right" when it comes to marriage.

"I would communicate with that person, and if she's feeling that, then why not?" he added.

Common was there when Jennifer recently performed at the NBA All-Star game, appearing in the audience as she sang during the halftime show, and was later spotted at the after party.

