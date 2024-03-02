Taylor Swift reveals rare family details about mom Andrea as she performs in Singapore

Taylor Swift has given fans an insight into her dynamic with mom Andrea, revealing during her Eras Tour that "it means the world" to the pair to be back in Singapore, as it is where Andrea spent a lot of her childhood.

The 34-year-old shared: "My mom actually spent a lot of her childhood with her mom and dad and sister growing up in Singapore. So a lot of the time when we'd come here on tour, my mom would take me and drive me past her old house, where she used to go to school. So I've been hearing about Singapore my whole life."

Speaking during the Evermore segment, while sitting at the 'Champagne Problems' piano and after singing 'Marjorie,' a song about her grandmother, Taylor continued: "To get to come here and play a show this big with so many beautiful, generous people who are essentially honoring my family with what you just did with that song, it means the world."

"I already love you, we're going to have a blast tonight," she concluded.

© Ashok Kumar/TAS24 Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour at the National Stadium on March 02, 2024 in Singapore

Taylor was speaking to the crowds on night one off six shows at the National Stadium in Singapore on Saturday March 2, 2024, Singapore time. They are her only Southeast Asia dates, and she will take a two-month break following night six before resuming the tour in Paris, France in May.

Continuing her 2024 trend, the surprise song segment was full of mash-ups as she sang 'Mine' from Speak Now (Taylor's Version) with 'Starlight' from Red (Taylor's Version) on the guitar and then blended 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever from the Fifty Shades Darker movie soundtrack and 'Dress' from Reputation on the piano.

© Getty Images Taylor with her mom Andrea in 2007

"This has become my favorite part of the show," she told fans, "because it's become just very chaotic and it's become a challenge for me to think of new things to do for every single city and just hope I'm doing something that you guys might like."

Andrea is known to fans as Mama Swift, and both Andrea and Taylor's father Scott are icons in the Swiftie community due to their decades-long dedication to their daughter's music career. Scott is known for handing out guitar picks to fans, while Andrea famously used to hand select fans on previous tours to meet Taylor backstage before the shows.

Taylor wrote the 2008 song 'The Best Day' about her mom, and the two remain incredibly close; Taylor also wrote the devastating track 'Soon You'll Get Better' about Andrea's 2015 cancer diagnosis which went into remission but later returned in 2019.