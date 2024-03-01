Brian Mulroney, former Canadian Prime Minister dead at 84

Former Canadian Prime Minister, Brian Mulroney, has died at the age of 84.

The politician passed away at a hospital in Palm Beach, Florida.

His daughter, Caroline Mulroney, confirmed the news with a post on X that read: "On behalf of my mother and our family, it is with great sadness we announce the passing of my father, the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney, Canada’s 18th prime minister. He died peacefully, surrounded by family."

© Getty Images Brian Mulroney is survived by his wife and children

Brian was in hospital being treated for a recent fall, when he died. The family said that last summer his health had been improving following a heart procedure and a battle with prostate cancer in 2023.

Brian famously forged close ties with two Republican US presidents through a sweeping free trade agreement that was once vilified but is now celebrated.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid tribute to Brian and said he was "devastated" to learn of his death.

"He never stopped working for Canadians, and he always sought to make this country an even better place to call home," he wrote on X.

© Getty Images Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney and Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to Canada.

"I'll never forget the insights he shared with me over the years, he was generous, tireless, and incredibly passionate."

Brian is survived by his wife, Mila, and their four children; Mark, Caroline, Nicolas and Ben, who is married to Meghan Markle's friend, Jessica Mulroney.

© Getty Images Brian's daughter-in-law is Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney

He was the leader of the Progressive Conservative Party for a decade between 1983 and 1993 and was elected as PM in 1984.

The win was made more significant as it was Canada's first Conservative majority government in 26 years.

Brian was known for his charm and was passionate about improving US-Canadian relations. His strong friendship with US President Ronald Reagan helped him secure the free trade deal.

Brian Mulroney forged a friendship with President George HW Bush

Fellow conservative, Margaret Thatcher was a fan of Brian's and President George HW Bush was considered a close friend of his too.

Canadian Conservative leader, Pierre Poilievre also released a statement.

"On the world stage, he stood firmly on the side of Western allies against communism and for freedom. He was among the first and most strident to fight against South Africa's Apartheid policy and champion the cause of Nelson Mandela."