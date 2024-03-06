Michael Douglas, 79, looks handsome in latest selfie as he shares message close to his heart

Michael Douglas recently took to social media to highlight a cause deeply important to him. On Tuesday, he shared a compelling image of himself, actively engaging in the International Day for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Awareness.

Accompanying the powerful selfie, Michael penned a thoughtful caption, stating: "This day offers an opportunity to promote knowledge and awareness about how disarmament creates a safer and more peaceful world."

His advocacy for such a significant cause underscores his commitment to using his platform for promoting global peace and security.

The day following this advocacy, Michael was spotted indulging in a nostalgic trip back to his educational roots, visiting his old friends at the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB).

The Oscar-winning actor who graduated from UCSB in 1968 with a Bachelor of Arts in Dramatic Arts, has always been vocal about his affection for the university.

Beyond his academic achievements, Michael has actively contributed to the institution, demonstrating his enduring bond with the campus.

In 2004, he generously donated $1 million towards the construction of a Center for Film, Television, and New Media, highlighting his commitment to fostering future talents in the arts. His contribution was commemorated by naming the lobby of the center's theater after him, a gesture that undoubtedly fills Michael with pride.

Reflecting on his time at UCSB, Michael candidly shared with GQ magazine in 2013, "I wasn't studying anything. Nothing. We did a lot of drugs, it was a magical time. I lived in sort of a commune.

“We rented a little A-frame house, three of us. We all swam naked, smoked a lot of weed, got high. We had wine stops and festivals, it was a crazy, beautiful time."

These memories highlight a period of youthful exploration and freedom, contributing to the tapestry of experiences that have shaped Michael into the person he is today.

Despite the solo nature of his recent visit to UCSB, Michael's life is deeply intertwined with his family.

His trip to the alma mater occurred without the company of his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, or their children, reflecting a moment of personal reflection and reconnection with his past.

However, Michael's family life is vibrant and full of adventure, as evidenced by their recent travels to India over the Christmas holidays.

Michael and Catherine, along with their children Dylan and Carys, embraced the spirit of exploration, sharing whimsical snapshots of their journey on social media.

Their adventures continued into January with a picturesque ski trip, capturing moments of joy and togetherness in the snow. Zeta-Jones's caption, "It’s been a while since I have seen the snow. East Coaster’s await the first snowfall in a few years," [sic] encapsulates the excitement and novelty of their winter escapade.

