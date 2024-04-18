Michael Douglas shocks with confession about change to his appearance

Michael Douglas has been promoting his new show, Franklin, this week, and the Hollywood star has had a lot to say about it!

This week, the 79-year-old Hollywood star appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where he made a surprising revelation about his appearance in the series.

He plays Benjamin Franklin in the biographical drama miniseries about the United States Founding Father, and transformed his appearance for the role.

VIDEO: Michael Douglas opens up about his hair transformation

This included sporting long hair, bearing a striking resemblance to Franklin himself.

Kelly asked Michael, who is renowned for his short 'do, whether it was his own hair, and was surprised to find out that it actually was!

"Yes, it was predominantly my hair. I was a hippie you know. Yeah it was my hair length we added a little bit at the back," Michael replied.

Michael Douglas with long hair in Franklin - which is his own!

The Hollywood star's new show is based on Pulitzer Prize winner Stacy Schiff’s book A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America, and follows how Benjamin Franklin travelled to France on a democratic mission.

The official synopsis reads: “In December 1776, Franklin is world famous for his electrical experiments, but his passion and power are put to the test when — as the fate of American independence hangs in the balance — he embarks on a secret mission to France.

The Hollywood star shared a throwback photo on The Kelly Clarkson Show, sporting long hair again

"At age 70, without any diplomatic training, Franklin convinced an absolute monarchy to underwrite America’s experiment in democracy. By virtue of his fame, charisma and ingenuity, Franklin outmanoeuvred British spies, French informers and hostile colleagues to engineer the Franco-American alliance of 1778 and the peace treaty with England in 1783.

"The eight-year French mission stands as Franklin’s most vital service to his country, without which America could not have won the Revolution. Diplomats and historians still regard it as the greatest single tour of duty by an ambassador in our nation’s history.” Not just a genius scientist then!"

© NBC Michael appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Michael has been opening up about the show and everything else in between during various appearances on TV to promote Franklin.

He appeared on The View on Tuesday, where he gave an incredible insight into his family life, and relationship with his late father, Kirk Douglas, who passed away aged 103 in 2020.He opened up about how this relationship evolved over the years, from being a child missing his dad while he was away working, to understanding the enormity of his success now as an actor himself.

© Rich Fury Michael Douglas is married to Catherine Zeta-Jones

He said: "Of course that was an age when I was so young and missed my father, him doing these pictures, but now when you get there yourself, you look back and see what he's done… As a child we didn't see him [as much] we had a little more distance," he explained, before adding: "But certainly later in life we became very, very close.

I just admire him so much for what he's accomplished," and emphasized: "He was an extraordinary man, just extraordinary, [with] incredible stamina."

© Instagram Michael with his children

Acting runs in Michael's family, and it appears as if his two children have inherited his, as well as his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones', passion for entertaining.

The couple share children Dylan, 23, and Carys, 20, who have both expressed interest in performing, and have made several red carpet appearances with their famous parents in recent years.

